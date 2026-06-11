Woman allegedly allows child to urinate in drainage at KLCC, draws criticism

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One commenter alleged that children have long been urinating in the vicinity.

By - 11 Jun 2026, 5:16 pm

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Woman criticised for allowing child to urinate in KLCC drainage

Enjoying a day out with a child comes with unexpected challenges, especially when there’s a sudden need to use the toilet.

Recently, a woman was allegedly spotted letting a young boy urinate near an entrance to Suria KLCC mall, near the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur.

A photo of the incident was shared by a user on Threads on Tuesday (9 June).

Boy urinates near mall entrance

The image shows a young boy with his pants down, appearing to urinate in a drainage near the entrance of the mall.

A woman, believed to be the child’s mother, stood behind him to assist.

There were also others in the background, but none within the woman and child’s immediate vicinity.

The Threads caption referred to them as “mainland”, likely suggesting that the woman is a Chinese national.

child urinate drainage klcc (2)

Source: @afest_t on Threads

Netizens criticise woman who allowed child to urinate in public

The woman’s perceived actions drew criticism from netizens.

One user alleged that there had been previous instances where children were seen urinating in the area, particularly at a grassy spot where many liked to have picnics.

Translation: It’s been like that since the beginning. The grassy area where you guys have picnics is just a toilet for the kids to urinate in. Ever since I saw that, I’ve never sat on the grass again.
Source: Threads

Another questioned whether the woman would be fined as she would be in Singapore, where urinating in public incurs a maximum penalty of S$1,00o on first conviction.

Source: Threads

Meanwhile, some expressed that the Original Poster (OP) should have told the woman off.

Translation: You didn’t scold them afterwards? I have seen the same thing happen, and I told them to wash it all there and then. Please normalise making a scene when necessary! 
Source: Threads

Another said locals would yell at other locals for doing this, but do not take action when it’s done by tourists or immigrants.

Translation: If we see outsiders doing this, we’ll be angry. We’ll be yelling. But now, when it’s tourists or immigrants, why don’t we dare? Only now do we understand respect and civility in the country of the people. He acts like his country is in chaos.
Source: Threads

Also read: ‘Disgusting’: Women in M’sia criticised for letting children urinate into rubbish bin at supermarket

‘Disgusting’: Women in M’sia criticised for letting children urinate into rubbish bin at supermarket

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Featured image adapted from @afest_t on Threads.

Article written by:

Kim Tan
Kim Tan
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