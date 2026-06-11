Woman allegedly allows child to urinate in drainage at KLCC, draws criticism

Woman criticised for allowing child to urinate in KLCC drainage

Enjoying a day out with a child comes with unexpected challenges, especially when there’s a sudden need to use the toilet.

Recently, a woman was allegedly spotted letting a young boy urinate near an entrance to Suria KLCC mall, near the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur.

A photo of the incident was shared by a user on Threads on Tuesday (9 June).

Boy urinates near mall entrance

The image shows a young boy with his pants down, appearing to urinate in a drainage near the entrance of the mall.

A woman, believed to be the child’s mother, stood behind him to assist.

There were also others in the background, but none within the woman and child’s immediate vicinity.

The Threads caption referred to them as “mainland”, likely suggesting that the woman is a Chinese national.

Netizens criticise woman who allowed child to urinate in public

The woman’s perceived actions drew criticism from netizens.

One user alleged that there had been previous instances where children were seen urinating in the area, particularly at a grassy spot where many liked to have picnics.

Another questioned whether the woman would be fined as she would be in Singapore, where urinating in public incurs a maximum penalty of S$1,00o on first conviction.

Meanwhile, some expressed that the Original Poster (OP) should have told the woman off.

Another said locals would yell at other locals for doing this, but do not take action when it’s done by tourists or immigrants.