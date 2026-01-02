‘Disgusting’: Women in M’sia criticised for letting children urinate into rubbish bin at supermarket

Netizens slam women for letting children urinate into rubbish bin at Malaysian supermarket

Living in a shared society calls for a basic level of mutual respect.

That expectation was thrown into question after two women in Malaysia were criticised online for allegedly allowing young children to urinate into a rubbish bin at a supermarket instead of taking them to a toilet.

The incident was shared on Threads by a netizen who said she witnessed it during a routine grocery run. The sight, she added, left her feeling disgusted and upset.

Incident disrupts netizen’s shopping trip

In a Threads post uploaded on 20 Dec, user @ctsarasalim said she had gone grocery shopping at a Jaya Grocer outlet in Kota Kemuning, Selangor, with plans to cook a proper meal over the weekend.

However, as she was about to grab a trolley, she saw two women, each holding a young child — a boy and a girl — over a rubbish bin as they urinated near the supermarket entrance.

According to her account, the incident immediately ruined her mood.

“It made my blood boil. I went in for 10 minutes and came straight back out,” she wrote, adding that she ended up buying only the items her child had asked for. “No mood at all to think about what to cook anymore. Filthy!”

Netizens condemn women’s behaviour

The post quickly drew reactions from other netizens, many of whom criticised the women’s actions as inconsiderate and unhygienic.

Some questioned why no security personnel intervened, while others pointed out that toilets were readily available within the supermarket premises.

Another simply described the act as “disgusting”.

In the comments section, the original poster (OP) later confirmed that she had reported the incident to the relevant management.

At the time of writing, Jaya Grocer has not publicly addressed the incident or issued any statement on their social media platforms.

