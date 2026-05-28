Rahayu Mahzam announces TikTok workshops for parents at Bukit Batok East to manage children’s screen use

TikTok to conduct digital workshops for parents in Bukit Batok East, urges open conversations with their kids

For some parents in Singapore, managing their children’s experiences on social media could feel like bridging an ever-widening digital chasm.

TikTok, in collaboration with local non-profit TOUCH Cyber Wellness, is thus launching a series of local workshops and resources to help families have open conversations about their use of the platform.

Singapore parents face uncertainty in guiding screen use for children

“Today’s digital world presents parents with a challenge unlike any before,” Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam said on 25 May.

She was attending an event at The Malayan Council at Esplanade Mall for the launch of TikTok’s Family Digital Check-In Guide.

According to a government survey, 9 in 10 parents in Singapore had taken steps to guide their children’s screen use.

However, many experienced uncertainty due to ever-changing demands.

As a result, many parents seek support that is both practical and accessible.

To address this need, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) has worked with community partners to create workshops for parenting in the digital age.

TikTok will hold workshops for parents in Bukit Batok East

Ms Rahayu announced that TikTok and TOUCH Cyber Wellness will work together to hold workshops at her constituency in Bukit Batok East fairly soon.

“We just opened a new Community Centre yesterday, so I am excited that there is something to fill that space with,” she said.

A TikTok spokesperson at the event stated that the workshops will begin in July.

They plan to train more than 100 parents and teens so that they can navigate the digital world together.

TikTok guide showcases Family Pairing and Screen Time Limits features

Ms Rahayu said that the workshops and community events can give parents the knowledge they need.

However, the most important thing would be to have honest conversations at home, which TikTok’s Family Digital Check-In Guide was designed to help facilitate.

Filled with activities such as a ‘personality’ quiz to find out your family’s “digital vibe” and discussion prompts, the guide encourages parents to opt for open conversations instead of simply being strict with restrictions.

The guide, available online, also features an overview of TikTok’s safety features for families, such as:

Family Pairing, for parents to set controls on their teens’ accounts

Screen Time Dashboard, to manage daily usage

Privacy settings

Managing the ‘For You’ feed to filter content

It includes useful steps on how to set up the above features, as well as ‘pro tips’ about certain functions you may not already know.

Panel encourages parents to openly engage teens about social media

During a panel discussion at the event, local influencer and content creator Denise Teo, known as @supercatkei, shared how TikTok has given her the opportunity to engage with her mother and learn things together.

She described how her mother would share videos with her and ask what it was about.

Even today, her mother still openly engages her about social media, the result of approaching the matter with curiosity rather than judging her.

Head of TOUCH Cyber Wellness Shem Yao also recounted how he played games such as Roblox and Minecraft with his children despite not enjoying them.

He said that the shared experiences meant shared conversations with his kids, which in turn leads to the sharing of values.

Mr Shem Yao pointed out that parents cannot be around to protect their children 24/7, but their shared values would be a guidepost for them as they grow up.

Also read: MS Polls: 45% say too much iPad time affects kids’ development, 48% believe in finding balance

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Featured image courtesy of TikTok Singapore.