Elderly man in M’sia dies after being run over by own car, which rolled backwards

Elderly man fatally run over by his own car at home

A 67-year-old man in Malaysia died after being run over by his own car at his home in Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor, on the evening of Wednesday (27 May).

At 5.18pm, the man had parked his Proton Saga in the garage and went outside to close the gate.

According to Bernama, the vehicle rolled backwards, hitting the man and trapping him underneath.

Handbrake wasn’t engaged

Hulu Selangor District ACP Ibrahim Husin said initial findings suggest the vehicle’s handbrake may not have been engaged, and the garage sloped toward the gate, contributing to the vehicle’s movement.

Firefighters from Bukit Sentosa Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene at 5.43pm, with five personnel assisting in removing the victim.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries and was sent to Kuala Kubu Baru Hospital for post-mortem examination, Harian Metro reports.

Investigation ongoing

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Director of Operations for the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, stated that they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 5.20pm.

Five personnel from the Bukit Sentosa Fire and Rescue Station were immediately dispatched to the location.

The victim was successfully pulled out shortly after, but was pronounced dead on the spot.

Also read: Taxi driver in Taiwan fatally crushed after trying to stop his own van from rolling backwards



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Featured image adapted from Bernama.