Taxi driver in Taiwan fatally crushed after trying to stop his own van from rolling backwards

Taxi driver crushed to death by his own van that rolled backwards

A tragic accident occurred in Donggang, Pingtung, Taiwan, when a 64-year-old taxi driver was crushed under his own van after it rolled backwards.

According to Taiwan’s news outlet EBC News, the incident happened on the evening of 25 Aug, around 7pm, on Chaolong Road.

Driver leaves truck engine running after parking

The driver, surnamed Wang (name transliterated), had parked his van in front of a store but left the engine running and apparently did not engage the handbrake, causing the vehicle to begin rolling backwards.

In a desperate attempt to stop it, Wang tried to block the van with his body, but he fell, and the rear wheels ran over him.

Driver succumbs to injuries after being taken to hospital

Dozens of passers-by and firefighters rushed to help, lifting the van so he could be pulled out for emergency treatment.

Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Eyewitnesses reported that several nearby taxi drivers immediately jumped in to engage the handbrake, finally bringing the van to a complete stop.

Over twenty people, including local residents and emergency personnel, worked together to rescue the driver.

Authorities have confirmed the preliminary details: the van was left running without the handbrake applied, leading to the fatal accident.

Also read: Sewer worker in Taiwan crushed to death by car while sitting in manhole during maintenance work



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from PChome Online.