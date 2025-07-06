Sewer worker in Taiwan crushed to death by car while sitting in manhole during maintenance work

Driver allegedly failed to notice sewer worker who got run over at roadside worksite in New Taipei

A sewer worker was tragically killed in a workplace accident on Tuesday (1 July) in New Taipei City’s Xindian District after being run over by a car while he was performing underground utility work.

The fatal incident occurred at approximately 10am along Yongye Road. The victim, a 50-year-old man surnamed Dai (name transliterated), had entered a manhole for routine sewage maintenance.

He was reportedly sitting on the rim of the manhole with his upper body exposed above ground when the accident happened.

A 28-year-old driver surnamed Wang (name transliterated) was behind the wheel of a black sedan. He allegedly failed to notice the worker and drove directly over him while trying to manoeuvre during a passing situation, according to Taiwanese news outlet TVBS.

Safety measures not yet in place when accident happened

The victim’s colleague, Mr Yeh (name transliterated), had briefly stepped away from the scene to collect additional safety equipment.

At the time of the accident, Mr Dai was not wearing a reflective vest or helmet, and the worksite’s safety barriers had not yet been fully set up, according to officials.

Eyewitnesses stated that several cars had successfully avoided Mr Dai moments before the crash.

One witness said Mr Dai had his back to traffic and likely didn’t see the oncoming vehicle. Another noted that the road’s uneven surface may have caused the driver to focus more on oncoming traffic.

Emergency responders arrived swiftly and transported Mr Dai to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead after approximately one hour of emergency treatment.

Authorities cite negligence, halt all work at site

The New Taipei City Labour Inspection Office has since ordered an immediate halt to operations at the site.

Secretary Ji Hong-qi confirmed that the employer had been preliminarily found to be negligent, citing multiple violations of workplace safety protocols, including a lack of supervision and inadequate protective measures.

The case is being referred to the District Prosecutor’s Office for further investigation.

The employer is also required to pay occupational injury compensation and support funeral arrangements for the deceased’s family.

Police have confirmed that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Featured image adapted from TVBS.