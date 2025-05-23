Migrant worker dies at HDB worksite in Yishun after being hit by reversing tipper truck

Migrant worker was carrying out survey works at Yishun worksite when he was hit by truck

A migrant worker has died at an HDB project site in Yishun.

He was carrying out survey works at 71 Lorong Chencharu on Friday (23 May) morning when he was hit by a reversing tipper truck.

61-year-old man arrested after fatal incident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 10.05am on 23 May.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced one person dead at the scene, which was along Lorong Chencharu.

The Singapore Police Force said a 61-year-old man had been arrested for causing death by a rash act, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told ST that the migrant worker, a 29-year-old Bangladeshi national, was carrying out survey works at the HDB project site.

But he was hit by the truck at about 9.30am and subsequently died from his injuries.

MOM is investigating the incident.

As a general safety measure, when reversing or operating in areas with limited visibility or where other workers are present, drivers must be guided by a person trained in directing vehicle movement on or around a site, with clear communication at all times, the ministry said.

Companies should adopt vehicular safety technologies to enhance operational safety, it added.

HDB saddened by death

HDB told ST that it was “saddened” by the death, and extended its “heartfelt condolences” to the worker’s family.

The project’s contractor is a joint venture between Yeng Tong Construction and Koh Kock Leong Enterprise, while the deceased was an employee of Koh Kock Leong Construction.

HDB would work with the project’s contractor to render support and assistance to his family, and assist the authorities with their investigations.

Safety at worksites is “of utmost priority” to HDB, it said. It will thus continue to work with industry partners to strengthen worksite safety.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.