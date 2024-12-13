3 workers die in separate worksite accidents over 12 days, MOM says trend is concerning

15 workers have died in worksite accidents in second half of 2024: MOM

Three workers have died in separate worksite accidents over 12 days, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has revealed.

Additionally, a 77-year-old Singaporean was injured in a fourth incident, an MOM spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

34-year-old Chinese national died on 27 Nov

The first incident took place on 27 Nov at about 6pm, MOM said.

A 34-year-old Chinese national was operating a boom lift when he got trapped between the operating console and the underside of the building ledge.

He died after being taken to Sengkang General Hospital. His employer was Rong Earn Construction.

The occupier of the worksite, Tiong Seng Contractors, was told to stop all work activities there.

The project is being developed by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

21-year-old Myanmar national died on 4 Dec

In the second incident, a 21-year-old Myanmar national was working on the roof of a warehouse building at about 10am on 4 Dec.

He fell through a skylight and landed on the ground about 10m below.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His employer was Zebra Builders.

The occupier of the worksite is LHN Energy Resources and the developer of the project is Mun Siong Engineering Limited.

27-year-old Bangladeshi worker died on 8 Dec

The third incident involved a 27-year-old Bangladeshi worker, who was pulling cables into a distribution board at about 8.45pm on 8 Dec.

He suffered a suspected electric shock and was taken to Changi General Hospital, where he died.

His employer was HD Contractor, which is also the occupier of the worksite.

The Singapore University of Technology and Design is developing the project.

Not included among the abovementioned three fatalities was the 58-year-old Thai worker who died on 5 Dec after being struck by a large concrete block on Jurong Island, though the incident took place within this 12-day period.

77-year-old Singaporean injured on 13 Dec

Lastly, a 77-year-old Singaporean was operating the boom of a crawler crane at about 10.55am on 13 Dec.

A hook block dislodged and hit his left foot, and he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in a conscious state.

His employer is Antar Cranes Services, the worksite’s occupier is Samsung C&T Corporation and the project developer is the Land Transport Authority.

15 workers died in worksite accidents in the second half of 2024

In a Facebook post on Friday (13 Dec), MOM said a total of 15 workplace fatalities occurred in the second half of 2024.

This is triple the figure of five fatalities in the first half of the year.

The trend is “concerning”, MOM added. Pointing out that many of the incidents were due to the “lack of basic safety measures or non-compliance with established safety measures”, the ministry said:

This points to a sense of complacency and a lack of ownership for workplace safety.

MOM conducts more than 400 inspections over two months

MOM has stepped up enforcement efforts in the construction sector, it said.

Consequently, more than 400 inspections were conducted in October and November, with fines of more than S$300,000 meted out. 13 Stop-Work Orders were also issued.

Last month, the Multi-Agency Workplace Safety and Health Taskforce and industry associations urged the sector to conduct a two-week Safety Time-Out for management to review safety protocols and address safety concerns with site teams and workers.

If the situation does not improve, MOM “will not hesitate to take stronger actions” against errant companies and individuals, it added, emphasising its “zero tolerance” for non-compliance with Workplace Safety and Health regulations.

MS News has reached out to MOM for more information on the workplace accidents.

Also read: Worker falls 9m at Jurong Region Line worksite, sent to hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Ministry of Manpower on Facebook.