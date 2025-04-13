Causeway Link bus catches fire in Jurong East, passenger claims it ‘almost exploded’

Fire in Jurong East involved engine compartment of bus

A Causeway Link bus caught fire suddenly in Jurong East, shocking passengers who evacuated quickly.

Footage of the burning bus was posted on XiaoHongShu post on Saturday (12 April), showing the vehicle’s rear on fire.

Passengers had ‘narrow escape’ from Jurong East bus fire, claims OP

The OP said he was “shocked to death” at the incident, having just boarded the bus.

In a voiceover, he also claimed the bus “almost exploded”, with the passengers having a “narrow escape”.

In the comments, he was asked how they realised the bus was burning, to which he replied that other motorists sounded the horn to alert them.

Another video posted by SG Warehouse Sale & Events on Facebook showed several passengers walking away from the bus after evacuating.

Fire engines rush to scene as fire engulfs rear of bus

It also showed large flames coming out from the rear of the bus as fire engine sirens signalled the arrival of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

A third video posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook depicted at least two fire engines rushing to the scene.

No injuries reported from Jurong East bus fire

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at about 9.45pm on 12 April.

It took place along Jurong Town Hall Road, and involved the engine compartment of a bus.

SCDF extinguished the fire using one hosereel, with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

Causeway Link apologises for incident

In a statement quoted by 8world News, Causeway Link apologised for the inconvenience caused by the incident, saying the safety of passengers is the company’s top priority.

All affected passengers had received immediate assistance and were safely transferred to another bus, it added.

The company has launched a comprehensive internal investigation with the relevant law enforcement agencies to determine the cause of the fire.

