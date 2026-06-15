Motorcycle covered with eggs purportedly involved in Sembawang collision that sent another rider to hospital

Motorcycle covered with smashed eggs in carpark allegedly left scene of Sembawang collision

A motorcycle seen covered in smashed eggs was purportedly involved in an earlier accident in Sembawang that led to a motorcyclist being sent to the hospital.

Footage posted by ROADS.sg on Facebook on 8 June showed the contents of several raw eggs smeared on the vehicle.

Pieces of eggs even stuffed into motorcycle exhaust pipe

The clip depicted numerous broken eggshells, liquid and white powder on the floor of a carpark next to the red motorcycle.

The mess was also on the motorcycle’s body and seat.

Even its exhaust pipe was not spared, with pieces of eggs inserted into the orifice.

Police report made

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that a report was lodged over the matter.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Egged motorcycle purportedly involved in earlier collision along Sembawang Road

ROADS.sg alleged that the motorcycle was the same one involved in a viral incident along Sembawang Road on 5 June.

Dashcam footage of that accident, which had the timestamp of 6.51am, showed a motorcyclist cutting into the far-left lane next to another motorcyclist who was already travelling in that lane.

The two motorcyclists made contact, resulting in the rider who was originally in the lane falling to the right.

Amazingly, the rider managed to get on his feet almost immediately after falling onto the road.

However, his motorcycle swivelled further ahead and ended up lying on its side across both lanes.

The motorcycle that swerved into the lane disappears into the distance, allegedly failing to stop despite the accident.

Under Section 84 of the Road Traffic Act 1961, failing to stop one’s vehicle after an accident is an offence.

Motorcyclist sent to the hospital

SPF said it was alerted to the accident at about 6.55am on 5 June.

It took place along Sembawang Road in the direction of Upper Thomson Road.

A 28-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in a conscious state.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Taking matters into our own hands not the answer

ROADS.sg said in the caption of the 8 June post that some might feel that the motorcycle’s owner “deserved” to have his vehicle pelted with eggs.

However, it reminded netizens that vandalism is a criminal offence in Singapore, adding:

No matter how strongly we feel about an incident, taking matters into our own hands is rarely the right answer.

Thus, it urged the public to leave the investigations and enforcement to the authorities.

Also read: Rider on M’sian-registered motorcycle swerves between lanes on PIE, gets rear-ended by car and falls

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Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook and Facebook.