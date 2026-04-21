Rider on M’sian-registered motorcycle swerves between lanes on PIE, gets rear-ended by car and falls

Malaysian-registered motorcycle rider swerves between multiple lanes on PIE, gets tumbled thereafter

A rider on a Malaysian-registered motorcycle was rear-ended by a car along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), causing them to tumble across the road.

Fortunately, the rider was not hit by passing vehicles.

On Monday (20 April), a minute-long clip of the incident was posted on SGRV Admin’s Facebook page.

It has since garnered over 570 reactions and 300 comments, at the time of writing.

Veering in between lanes

In the footage, the rider can be seen travelling along the PIE, heading towards Changi.

Approaching Exit 13 of the expressway, the rider can be seen veering between the second and third lane.

The rider then swerves suddenly from the third lane into the first.

The dashcam driver reacts quickly, slamming on their brakes to avoid the motorcycle.

Rear-ended by car

Unfortunately, a Toyota travelling on the first lane was unable to take evasive action.

The rider is rear-ended and loses control of their motorcycle before slamming to the ground.

Vehicles in the first lane all braked to a complete stop to avoid further collisions.

As the dashcam vehicle continues its journey, the driver of the Toyota steps out of his car to check on the rider.

Netizens slam rider for riding recklessly

In the comments section, many netizens criticised the rider for the reckless driving.

Others suspected that the rider may have momentarily fallen asleep.

One netizen even claimed that the rider had been riding as though it was “his grandfather’s road”.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) provided a list of road safety tips for motorcyclists when travelling on the road.

Riders are urged to keep a safe following distance from other vehicles and signal early to alert other road users when turning or changing lanes.

Motorcyclists are also told to practice defensive riding and to avoid weaving in and out of traffic.

MS News has reached out to SPF for more information on the incident.

Also read: Grab rider knocked down by car while giving way to pedestrians in Bedok, driver & passers-by rush to help

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.