Grab rider knocked down by car while giving way to pedestrians in Bedok, driver & passers-by rush to help

Grab rider knocked onto road from behind by car while giving way in Bedok, taken to hospital

A Grab rider who slowed to give way to pedestrians in Bedok on Sunday (12 April) was knocked onto the road after a car rear-ended him.

The driver and nearby passers-by quickly rushed over to help, and the motorcyclist was later taken to hospital.

Grab rider rear-ended after stopping for Bedok pedestrians

According to the video timestamp, the incident occurred at about 12.05pm.

A Grab delivery rider had made a discretionary right turn from Bedok Central onto Bedok North Avenue 3.

He had been moving at a steady speed but slowed sharply and came to a stop after noticing pedestrians, including a wheelchair user, beginning to cross.

A car behind him failed to brake in time and crashed into the motorcycle, sending both rider and vehicle skidding forward before toppling over.

Almost immediately, the car driver alighted and ran over to check on the motorcyclist.

Nearby pedestrians also hurried over, along with a second motorcyclist waiting at the red light.

They helped to lift the motorcycle upright while checking on the rider, who was lying on the ground.

SCDF conveys one person to hospital after crash

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News they were alerted to the accident at around 12.10pm.

The police stated that paramedics conveyed a 52-year-old male motorcyclist to Changi General Hospital. A 68-year-old car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Many netizens criticised the driver for not being attentive, with one saying there was no excuse for hitting the rider.

However, others praised the driver for quickly getting out to assist.

Some users also questioned why the motorcyclist had stopped when the pedestrians appeared to be some distance away, while another pointed out that the dashcam footage briefly showed a cyclist on the opposite side of the road preparing to cross.

Also read: 2 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle accident along SLE, 2 motorcyclists assisting police investigations

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.