Grab rider knocked down by car while giving way to pedestrians in Bedok, driver & passers-by rush to help

Featured Latest News Singapore

Netizens criticised the driver for being inattentive, but praised his quick response in helping the rider.

By - 13 Apr 2026, 2:04 pm

Google Preferred Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Grab rider knocked onto road from behind by car while giving way in Bedok, taken to hospital

A Grab rider who slowed to give way to pedestrians in Bedok on Sunday (12 April) was knocked onto the road after a car rear-ended him.

The driver and nearby passers-by quickly rushed over to help, and the motorcyclist was later taken to hospital.

grab rider bedok

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

Grab rider rear-ended after stopping for Bedok pedestrians

According to the video timestamp, the incident occurred at about 12.05pm.

A Grab delivery rider had made a discretionary right turn from Bedok Central onto Bedok North Avenue 3.

He had been moving at a steady speed but slowed sharply and came to a stop after noticing pedestrians, including a wheelchair user, beginning to cross.

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

A car behind him failed to brake in time and crashed into the motorcycle, sending both rider and vehicle skidding forward before toppling over.

grab rider bedok

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

Almost immediately, the car driver alighted and ran over to check on the motorcyclist.

grab rider bedok

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

Nearby pedestrians also hurried over, along with a second motorcyclist waiting at the red light.

They helped to lift the motorcycle upright while checking on the rider, who was lying on the ground.

grab rider bedok

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

SCDF conveys one person to hospital after crash

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News they were alerted to the accident at around 12.10pm.

The police stated that paramedics conveyed a 52-year-old male motorcyclist to Changi General Hospital. A 68-year-old car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Many netizens criticised the driver for not being attentive, with one saying there was no excuse for hitting the rider.

Source: Facebook

However, others praised the driver for quickly getting out to assist.

Source: Facebook

Some users also questioned why the motorcyclist had stopped when the pedestrians appeared to be some distance away, while another pointed out that the dashcam footage briefly showed a cyclist on the opposite side of the road preparing to cross.

Source: Facebook

Also read: 2 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle accident along SLE, 2 motorcyclists assisting police investigations

2 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle accident along SLE, 2 motorcyclists assisting police investigations

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.

Article written by:

Ethan Oh
Ethan Oh
  • More From Author