Pet dog eats platter of meat inside BBQ restaurant in China, sparks outrage

Video of dog eating platter of meat inside BBQ restaurant goes viral

A pet dog was filmed helping itself to an entire platter of meat inside a barbecue restaurant in Hengyang, Hunan Province, China, on 7 June.

Footage showed the dog gobbling almost all the meat from a customer’s food cart in a matter of seconds.

Throughout all this, the staff remained completely unaware of the unexpected diner.

Netizens voiced strong concerns over hygiene

The incident occurred at a franchise of the Hunan Qian Duo Duo Ban Fei Shou Catering Chain Co., Ltd.

After the footage, which has amassed nearly 500,000 likes and generated around 100,000 comments, went viral, netizens expressed concerns over hygiene and restaurant safety.

Many questioned why the establishment allowed pets in the dining area, while some called for a ban on pets in commercial buildings.

Branch sanitised premises and replaced tableware

In response to the situation, the Hengyang branch halted operations for one day to sanitise the premises.

The management also replaced all tableware, and staff underwent retraining.

It contacted affected diners, offering to arrange and fund hospital checkups to ensure peace of mind.

The company also implemented a strict no-dog policy, except for certified guide dogs.

Dog’s owner apologised and offered compensation to diners

A netizen claiming to be the dog’s owner explained the pet had been tied to a table leg.

However, it managed to escape when the owner headed to the restroom.

Upon discovering this, they immediately apologised and reimbursed the diners, urging the public to stop criticising the restaurant.

Facing criticism, the corporate entity said it had identified the oversight and promised corrective measures.

Also read: Restaurant owner in China destroys 600 sets of tableware after customer’s pet dog sits near plates



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Featured image adapted from HK01.