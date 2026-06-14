‘Please do not make the workers’ job more challenging’: Tampines MP Baey Yam Keng urges everyone to keep estate clean

Baey Yam Keng urges everyone to keep estate clean after observing town council contractor at work

Members of the public have been urged to dispose of their rubbish properly after a town council contractor was seen clearing litter trapped in landscaped areas.

Tampines MP quietly observed cleaner at work

In a Facebook post last Friday (12 June), Tampines Member of Parliament (MP) Baey Yam Keng shared a video of a contractor carrying out cleaning works beside a coffeeshop at block 622A.

According to the post, Mr Baey said he had quietly observed the worker as he went about his duties.

Besides dried leaves and vegetation, he also had to remove small pieces of litter such as cigarette butts, wrappers and bottle caps that had become lodged within the bushes.

“It took him more than two minutes to clear one such landscaped area, and there are eight such areas in the vicinity,” Mr Baey noted.

He used the incident to remind members of the public that litter does not simply disappear after being discarded.

Tampines residents urged to dispose of waste properly

Instead, rubbish can also accumulate in crevices, gratings and vegetation, making it more difficult for cleaners to remove.

Mr Baey pointed out that rubbish trapped in these areas may collect water, potentially creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

He added that the estate’s landscaped features enhance the surroundings and require proper maintenance.

As such, he appealed to everyone to also play their part by disposing of waste responsibly, in a bin or chute.

“Please do not make the workers’ job more challenging,” Mr Baey urged.

Netizens empathise with cleaner

A netizen urged everyone to respect and spare a thought for the cleaners by throwing rubbish in the proper bins.

A Facebook user agreed, saying that people who litter should have some empathy for the cleaners who “have to pick up after them”.

One commenter felt that the cleaners should be equipped with gloves for hygiene and safety reasons.

Another netizen hoped that Mr Baey bought the cleaner a nice breakfast to appreciate him for his efforts.

Also read: Baey Yam Keng clarifies that HDB cleaners taking photos with mobile phones are documenting work instead of slacking

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Featured image adapted from Baey Yam Keng on Facebook.