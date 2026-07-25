Bodies of 2 teen girls found in bushes near abandoned flats in M’sia, investigations ongoing

Bodies of two 14-year-old girls found near abandoned flats

The bodies of two 14-year-old girls were found in the bushes next to the Sungai Pari Towers in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Friday (24 July).

They are believed to have fallen from the top floor of the abandoned apartment building.

However, an investigation is still ongoing to determine the details of the incident, including whether there was foul play involved.

Teens were wearing their school uniform

According to Kosmo, a security guard came across the teens’ bodies while patrolling the area.

After receiving a report of the discovery at 5pm, the police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

A medical team also arrived and confirmed that both teens had died.

As news of the incident spread, members of the public crowded at the scene to look on.

Photos that circulated on social media reportedly showed the two deceased wearing their school uniform.

The bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy after the investigation of the scene was completed.

Both teens attended afternoon classes that day

The teens were found to be close friends and students of a school located about two kilometres from the scene, Harian Metro reported.

The pair had also attended their afternoon classes that day.

According to Perak Police Chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin, the girls allegedly left the school compound voluntarily.

They were then found dead at the location.

“At this stage, the investigation has not yet found any evidence that indicates the involvement of any other party,” he said.

“However, investigations are still ongoing, and the exact cause of death can only be confirmed after the post-mortem examination and forensic analysis are completed.”

Police seeking information regarding incident

The police chief further urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Authorities also advised the public not to speculate or spread unverified information that could interfere with the probe.

The 15-story building where the bodies were found was built in 1963 as a public housing project, Harian Metro reported. It was gradually vacated starting 2012 due to concerns regarding its structural integrity

According to China Press, it is currently managed by the Ipoh City Council.

Also read: 4 students find dead body while exploring ‘haunted’ abandoned resort in South Korea

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Featured image adapted from China Press, PenangKini on Facebook.