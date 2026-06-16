4 students find dead body while exploring ‘haunted’ abandoned resort in South Korea

Students find dead body in abandoned resort in South Korea

On Sunday (14 June), four college students sought a horror experience in an abandoned resort in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, South Korea, which has often been featured in haunted-tour videos online.

However, they unexpectedly got more than they bargained for when they came across a dead body.

Body found in attic of 20-storey resort

The students found the body in the attic of the 20-storey building at around 3pm.

They immediately reported the incident to the police, who put the scene under control, Maeil reported.

The authorities have since launched an investigation into the circumstances of the deceased’s death.

Authorities suspect no foul play involved

Investigation later revealed that the deceased was a person in their 30s who had been suffering from a chronic illness.

Currently, the authorities suspect that no foul play was involved in their death.

According to the Korea Herald, the resort opened in 1992. However, it was later forced to shut down due to financial difficulties and has remained abandoned for years.

Over time, the vacant building gained a reputation online as a supposedly haunted location, attracting curious visitors and content creators seeking paranormal experiences.

Also read: Human remains found in abandoned Thailand house after man allegedly sees figure beckoning him

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Featured image adapted from @chuihara0126 on Threads.