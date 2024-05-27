Gain City clearance sale has discounts of up to 90% with daily deals on Dyson, Samsung & more

Score gadgets & appliances from top brands at rock-bottom prices at the Gain City Financial Year Clearance Sale

So you’ve finally gotten the keys to your new place, completed renovations, and are ready to move in. Hooray!

But wait — the fun is just beginning. Now it’s time to deck out your crib with all the cool gadgets and essential appliances. Think about those nightly binge-watching sessions with a shiny new television, a fridge stocked with your favourite snacks, and a swanky vacuum cleaner to keep everything spick and span.

If you’re worried about the impact this shopping spree might have on your wallet, fret not because Gain City is hosting its Financial Year Clearance Sale at its three main showrooms.

From 27 May to 9 June, you can snag items from some of the world’s most beloved brands at jaw-droppingly low prices — we’re talking up to 90% off.

Read on for a sneak peek at what to expect.

Enjoy daily deals on brands like Dyson, Samsung & more

While the Gain City Financial Year Clearance Sale has loads of promotions throughout the two whole weeks, the real gems are the daily deals, featuring different products at even lower prices.

If you spot something you’ve been meaning to get, mark your calendar so you can snag it at the right time.

This will probably sound familiar to you: you’ve just come home from a long day at work and all you want to do is whip up a quick dinner before plopping down somewhere comfortable and catching up on the latest season of ‘Bridgerton’.

To do all that, you would require several key items. Luckily, they’re all part of Gain City’s daily deals.

Start with the Philips Essential air fryer, boasting an impressive 12 cooking functions for fuss-free meal prep. While your dish is cooking, take a quick rest on the Dory three-seater sofa, available in both fabric and simulated leather.

Once your food is ready, it’s time to load up your favourite show on the 32” HD Smart TV or Acer Iconia Tab P10. And for that stunning cinema-like surround sound, don’t forget to hook up the Samsung 2.0 Ch soundbar.

After you’re done, the last thing you might feel like doing is household chores, but that’s the responsible adult thing to do.

Fortunately, we have Dyson and its crème de la crème range of vacuum cleaners such as the V12 Origin, which will be going at almost 40% off at the Gain City clearance sale, to make cleaning a breeze.

Daily deals also include fridge, washer & more

If it’s a fridge or a washing machine you’re after, Gain City has you sorted, too.

After all, with 14 days of ever-changing offers, there’s bound to be something on your checklist to tick off.

With that, here’s the full list of the daily clearance deals and their special prices:

27 May: Branded induction cooker – S$39 (U.P. S$89)

28 May: JBL Go 3 wireless speaker – one for S$59, two for S$81 (U.P. S$81 each)

29 May: KDK LED ceiling fan – S$99 after S$300 Climate Vouchers (U.P. S$578)

30 May: Philips sports massage gun – S$55 (U.P. S$99)

31 May: Philips Essential air fryer – S$89 (U.P. S$199)

1 June: Dyson SV49 cordless vacuum – S$599 before Gain City S$130 voucher (U.P. S$749)

S$130 voucher (U.P. S$749) 2 June: Branded 32” HD Smart TV – S$179 (U.P. S$265)

3 June: Branded 24.5” FHD monitor – S$99 (U.P. S$198)

4 June: Philips garment steamer – S$159 before Gain City S$30 voucher (U.P. S$229)

S$30 voucher (U.P. S$229) 5 June: Samsung 2.0Ch soundbar – S$189 (U.P. S$302)

6 June: Acer Iconia P10 tablet – S$199 (U.P. S$269)

7 June: Dory three-seater sofa – S$288 (U.P. S$938)

8 June: Two-door fridge with three ticks – S$299 after S$300 Climate Vouchers (U.P. S$847)

9 June: Electrolux top-loaded washer with three ticks – S$359 (U.P. S$749)

Get ready to save big with 90% discounts

Just when you thought the deals couldn’t get any better, Gain City drops the mic with staggering 90% discounts available throughout the entire sale.

Take the Bradford Laptop Table, for example. This nifty, stylish piece of furniture is easy to move around and is perfect whether you’re working from home on your laptop or reading a book while enjoying a cup of coffee.

Originally priced at nearly S$400, it’s now up for grabs at just a fraction — 1/10th, to be exact — of the price at a mere S$39.90.

Do note that only limited pieces are available so you’ll have to act fast if you wish to get your hands on one of them at this unbelievable price.

Also on the 90% discount list are luxury hollowfibre pillows, which will be priced at S$5.90 instead of the usual S$59.

Known for being lightweight, hypoallergenic, and easy to care for, these pillows are a dream for anyone with allergies, and now, they can be yours for cheaper than a plate of chicken drumstick rice.

Visit the Gain City Financial Year Clearance Sale from 27 May to 9 June

Now that you have a snapshot of what to anticipate at the Gain City Financial Year Clearance Sale, happening from 27 May to 9 June, here are all the details you need to get to each location:



Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut

Address: 71 Sungei Kadut Drive, Level 1, Singapore 729577 (free parking available)

Opening hours: 11am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT stations: Yew Tee & Choa Chu Kang (free shuttle bus from Yew Tee Exit C & Choa Chu Kang Exit A)



Gain City (Ang Mo Kio)

Address: 8 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2, Singapore 569500 (free parking available)

Opening hours: 11am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Ang Mo Kio



Gain City Showroom (Marina Square)

Address: 6 Raffles Boulevard, #03 223 / 232, Singapore 039594

Opening hours: 11am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT stations: Promenade, City Hall & Esplanade

Furnishing a new home can be daunting (not to mention expensive), but when you’ve got everything you need in one place with markdowns galore, the process becomes a lot easier on you and your wallet. Happy shopping!

