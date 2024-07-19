S$5M prize up for grabs in TOTO National Day Draw, S$10 & S$20 packs available

Singapore Pools TOTO National Day Draw offers S$5 million prize

Singapore Pools is celebrating the nation’s birthday in a big way with the return of the TOTO National Day Draw.

The prize? A whopping S$5 million.

According to the official website, the draw will take place on 2 Aug at 9.30pm at the Singapore Pools Building on Middle Road.

S$10 & S$20 packs with multiple tickets available

Punters can start placing their bets by purchasing S$10 or S$20 packs, which will be available at all Singapore Pools outlets starting 29 July at 6.10pm.

The S$10 pack includes one Quick Pick System 7 ticket worth S$7 and one Singapore Sweep ticket worth S$3.

As for the S$20 pack, you’ll get:

One TOTO ticket for two boards of Quick Pick System 7 worth S$14

One TOTO Ticket for three boards of Quick Pick Ordinary worth S$3

One Singapore Sweep ticket worth S$3

Outlets to extend operating hours

In addition, Singapore Pools announced extended operating hours at its branches, including its main branch and authorised retailers.

They will be open from 8am to 9pm on 2 Aug.

Authorised retailers will also be open from 8am to 8pm on 31 July and 1 Aug.

However, Singapore Pools cautioned that opening hours may vary across outlets, so the public is advised to check on their nearest outlet hours here.

Alternatively, you can skip the queue by getting your ticket from the Singapore Pools mobile app. Take note that you would have to register for an account and factor in two days for account verification.

Also read: 1 punter with System 7 ticket wins S$13M TOTO jackpot prize on 9 May

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wikipedia.