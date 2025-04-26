Transgender woman in Thailand found murdered in apartment with heart & lung removed

Transgender woman found dead in Pattaya apartment with organs removed

A transgender woman was found gruesomely murdered and hidden inside the bathroom of an apartment in Pattaya, Chonburi province on 26 Apr.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Waranan Pannacha (name transliterated from Thai) from Nong Khai province.

Ms Waranan, who had undergone gender-affirming surgery, was found naked on her back in the bathroom.

Her body bore gruesome wounds with her internal organs exposed, as she was reportedly slashed from the neck down to the groin.

Her heart had also been removed and placed outside her body, and her left lung was missing.

Blood had been cleaned up inside the bathroom, leaving minimal traces.

Witness heard altercation between victim and her male companion

Based on preliminary investigations, Ms Waranan’s mutilated body was found in a room rented by a Chinese national, identified as Tongyuan Fu (name transliterated from Thai).

The 42-year-old man had entered Thailand as a tourist and stayed alone.

Witnesses confirmed that on Friday (25 April) night, Fu brought the victim to the apartment.

At around 2am, a 61-year-old housekeeper reported hearing a violent quarrel between the two.

She recalled hearing the victim cry out, “Let me go! Don’t hurt me!” followed by loud banging sounds and heavy footsteps for nearly an hour before silence fell.

Police believe that Fu may have killed the victim during the altercation.

After the incident, Fu disappeared, prompting authorities to coordinate with Immigration Police to prevent his escape.

Fu was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport while attempting to flee to China.

He is currently being held for further investigation at Pattaya City Police Station.

Featured image adapted from อีจัน on Facebook.