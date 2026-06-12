Woman arrested for stealing S$736 worth of facial products at Changi Airport

Indonesian woman arrested for stealing two bottles of facial products worth S$736 at Changi Airport

A 40-year-old Indonesian woman was arrested for her suspected involvement in a shop theft at Changi Airport.

Facial products valued at S$736 missing from store

On 31 May, two bottles of facial products, valued at approximately S$736, went missing from The Shilla Duty Free store in the transit area of Terminal 3.

The theft was discovered after the store’s loss prevention officer reviewed CCTV footage and noticed the woman entering and leaving without making any purchases.

Further checks confirmed the items were missing, prompting the officer to lodge a police report.

Suspect arrested before departure

Officers from the Airport Police Division identified the woman through ground enquiries and CCTV images.

She was arrested before her departure, and the stolen items were recovered. Preliminary investigations revealed she had concealed the products and left the store without paying.

The woman was charged in court on Thursday (11 June) for theft under Section 380 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, she may face up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Police emphasise strict action against shop thefts

Authorities emphasise that shop theft cases are taken seriously and offenders will be dealt with firmly.

The police will continue to work with airport stakeholders to prevent and deter theft at Changi Airport.

Also read: 3 foreign nationals to be charged over Changi Airport shop thefts, items worth over S$3.5K recovered



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Featured image adapted from the Singapore Police Force.