3 foreign nationals to be charged over Changi Airport shop thefts, items worth over S$3.5K recovered

3 foreign nationals to be charged over separate shop theft cases at Changi Airport

Three foreign nationals are expected to be charged in court on Tuesday (5 May) over two separate alleged shop theft incidents at Changi Airport in April.

The cases involved a 60-year-old French man and two Indian women aged 59 and 61.

All three were arrested by officers from the Airport Police Division before their flights departed, and the allegedly stolen items were recovered.

Altogether, the items in both cases were valued at more than S$3,500.

French man allegedly left Terminal 1 shop with sunglasses worth over S$750

The first incident happened at about 2.40pm on 22 April, at a retail outlet in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 1.

Police were alerted after a retail assistant realised that a pair of sunglasses had gone missing from the display shelf.

After reviewing CCTV footage and conducting enquiries on the ground, officers identified the 60-year-old French national as the suspect.

The footage allegedly showed the man taking the sunglasses, which were valued at S$751.38, before leaving the shop without paying.

He was arrested before his flight took off, and the sunglasses were recovered.

Officers also found him with two cans of tea worth S$69.49, which were allegedly stolen from another retail store.

2 Indian women allegedly stole jewellery from Terminal 3 store

The second case took place the next morning, on 23 April at around 7.10am, at a retail outlet in the transit area of Terminal 3.

A retail assistant had noticed that three bracelets and three bangles were missing from the display shelf and alerted the police.

According to CCTV footage, the two women allegedly took several items while the assistant was attending to another customer.

The items comprised three bracelets, three bangles, two rings and a watch, with a total value of S$2,738.52.

The pair allegedly left the store without paying, but were later arrested before their departures. Officers recovered the stolen items.

Investigations also found that the women had allegedly taken two toy cars and a keychain, worth S$32.66 in total, from another shop earlier.

Trio to face theft-related charges

The French man will be charged with two counts of theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code 1871.

He will also face one count of fraudulent possession of property under Section 35(1) of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act 1906.

The two Indian women will each be charged with two counts of theft in dwelling.

If convicted of theft in dwelling, offenders may face up to seven years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Those convicted of fraudulent possession may be jailed for up to one year, fined up to S$3,000, or both.

Police said they take a serious view of shop theft and will deal firmly with offenders.

They also warned that those who commit such offences should not expect to evade detection.

SPF added that it will continue working with stakeholders to prevent and deter shop theft at Changi Airport.

Also Read: 4 male Chinese nationals arrested over theft cases at Marina Bay and Sentosa

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Featured image adapted from the Singapore Police Force.