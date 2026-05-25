38-year-old woman arrested after drugs & paraphernalia found in illegally parked car near Upper Thomson

38-year-old woman arrested over suspected drug-related offences, conveyed conscious to hospital

A 38-year-old woman was arrested over suspected drug-related offences on Saturday (23 May) in a private residential area near Upper Thomson.

Residents had called for police assistance after noticing the woman sleeping inside her car, which had been parked illegally.

During the search of the vehicle, police found suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia, and e-cigarettes inside.

Woman found sleeping inside car

The incident took place in a private residential area along Jalan Isnin and Jalan Minggu, where a white Volvo sedan had reportedly been illegally parked since the early hours of Saturday morning.

Residents alerted authorities after noticing the woman, believed to be the driver, asleep inside the car.

According to the Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, police officers were already at the scene by around 11am.

Three police vehicles were spotted parked nearby as officers investigated the white Volvo sedan.

K-9 officers activated

About 15 minutes later, officers retrieved a package from the car before emptying its contents onto the ground for inspection.

Several black boxes were seen, along with drug and e-cigarette-related items.

Investigators subsequently photographed and documented the items.

Officers from the K-9 unit were also present at the scene.

Police dogs were later seen sniffing individual items removed from the vehicle.

Resident reports car parked since 4am

An unnamed resident told Lianhe Zaobao reporters that the vehicle had been parked at the intersection since around 4am.

She added that she did not recognise the car or its licence plate, noting that it likely did not belong to anyone living in the neighbourhood.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) subsequently conveyed the woman to a hospital at around 9am, the resident added.

In response to queries from MS News, the Police and SCDF confirmed they were alerted to a female subject who was asleep in the driver’s seat of a car parked along Jalan Minggu and Jalan Isnin at around 8.50am.

Officers subsequently woke up the female subject and checked the vehicle.

Suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia, and vaporisers were found at the scene.

The 38-year-old female subject was conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital before being arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, while the vaporiser-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 7kg of drugs found in car boot at Woodlands Checkpoint, 23-year-old M’sian arrested

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Featured image adapted from Google Street View on Google Maps and Sierra Alpha Juliet on Unsplash. Right image for illustration purposes only.