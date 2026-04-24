7kg of drugs found in car boot at Woodlands Checkpoint, 23-year-old M’sian arrested

Man attempts to smuggle 7.2kg of ‘Ice’ and cannabis into Singapore

A 23-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle more than 7kg of drugs into Singapore at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The drugs, consisting of cannabis and ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine), were discovered hidden in the boot of his Malaysian-registered car.

Drugs uncovered during enhanced checks

According to a joint press release by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), the incident took place on the evening of 14 April.

ICA officers had directed the car for enhanced checks, during which they discovered two plastic bags in the boot believed to contain controlled drugs.

CNB officers were immediately alerted and conducted further checks on the substances.

Over S$547,000 worth of drugs seized

In total, authorities seized about 5,127g of cannabis and 2,072g of ‘Ice’.

The drugs have an estimated street value of more than S$547,000 and could potentially feed the addiction of around 1,900 abusers for a week, the authorities said.

Two more men arrested in follow-up operation

Following the arrest, CNB officers carried out further investigations on the same day in the vicinity of Woodlands Industrial Park.

Two Bangladeshi men, aged 42 and 36, were also arrested for suspected drug offences.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, those found guilty of importing more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

The amount seized in this case is nearly 10 times that threshold.

Authorities remain vigilant

ICA and CNB said they will continue working closely to prevent drug smuggling attempts at Singapore’s borders.

They reiterated that strict security checks remain in place to detect contraband, including drugs, weapons, and explosives.

Recently, a Portuguese national was also arrested after attempting to smuggle over 36kg of cannabis at Changi Airport.

Also read: 25-year-old Portuguese man arrested after attempting to smuggle 36.3kg of cannabis at Changi Airport

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Featured image adapted from ICA and ICA on Facebook.