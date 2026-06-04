Woman tries to sit on injured deer in Japan, gets called out for ‘animal cruelty’

Woman tries to sit on deer in Japan that was previously injured in an accident

A woman who was seen trying to sit on an injured deer at Japan’s Nara Park has been called out by netizens for alleged animal cruelty.

The viral video posted on social media showed her laughing while leaning on the deer as it tried to get away from her.

Woman leans on deer in Japan while man takes video of her

The clip started with her leaning against the deer’s rear end as a man took a video of her.

Unsurprisingly, the deer walked away, in an apparent effort to shake her off, but she scooted along with it.

The deer then turns in a circle, also seemingly trying to avoid her, but she continues following it around.

Woman tries to sit on deer’s back, deer pushes her away

When the deer stops, the woman tries to sit on it again.

She then starts bouncing on the animal’s back.

Finally, the deer is forced to push her away with its snout.

Despite the brush-off, the woman remains smiling, as if it were all in good fun.

Park volunteer describes woman’s behaviour as ‘animal cruelty’

A volunteer at Nara Park said in a post on X on Monday (1 June) that the deer in the video had previously fractured its front leg in a traffic accident.

In fact, he had volunteered to care for the deer while it was receiving treatment, he noted.

Thus, he described the woman’s behaviour as an “act of animal cruelty”, adding:

Such treatment is unacceptable for an animal that is trying so hard to live despite having a bent front leg.

Japanese netizens criticise woman

In the comments, Japanese users condemned the woman, with one pointing out that she was larger than the deer.

Another netizen could not understand why anyone would think of riding the animal, even if it wasn’t injured.

One commenter noted that the deer are infested with ticks, which probably also transferred to the woman’s body.

Woman’s actions ‘inappropriate’: Local govt

A spokesperson from the Nara Prefectural Government told Livedoor News on Wednesday (3 June) that it was aware of the video.

Although it was difficult to conclude from its content that an act of harm had been committed, if the woman’s actions were accurately represented, they were “undoubtedly very inappropriate”.

The spokesperson added that it was unclear whether she intended to harm the deer, but noted that the public needed to be more aware that such actions could harm the animals.

The woman also risked injury and infection from tick-borne diseases, he pointed out, adding that the authorities are strengthening awareness campaigns to stop people having direct contact with the deer.

According to the Nara Visitor Centre & Inn, the deer are considered “sacred messengers to the gods” and are Japan’s national treasures.

In the 17th century, the punishment for injuring or killing a deer was death.

Also read: Visitor kicks deer at Japan’s Nara Park, netizens call out ‘animal abuse’

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Featured image adapted from @japanmoments.jp on Instagram.