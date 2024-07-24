Visitor kicks deer at Japan’s Nara Park, netizens call out ‘animal abuse’

Outrage after Nara Park visitor kicks & slaps deer in viral video

Recently, a video of a man in Japan kicking deer at Nara Park went viral, causing backlash from netizens, including locals.

The video was posted on X on Monday (22 July) by the user @Parsonalsecret and has garnered over 16 million views at the time of writing.

The man, claimed to be a Chinese national, walked around Nara Park kicking and punching deer.

“They should not be allowed in sacred places in Japan,” wrote the OP.

However, it is unclear if the man is a tourist or a local and when the incident occurred.

Man kicks deer that got in his way in Nara Park

The 10-second video first shows a man in a white T-shirt kicking a deer that got in his way.

Startled, some of the deer began to gallop away from the man, but he repeated his action.

Other park visitors stared at the man as he did this, but he appeared unfazed.

Besides kicking the deer, he also slapped another deer in the face.

Netizens criticize his “animal abuse”

Many netizens criticized the man’s actions, citing animal abuse.

One user urged the Nara Prefectural Police to investigate and prosecute the case.

Meanwhile, others who assumed that the man was a tourist said that such visitors are not welcome in Japan.

According to the NARA Visitor Center & Inn, deer are considered “sacred messengers to the gods” and are Japan’s national treasures.

In the 17th century, the punishment for injuring or killing a deer was death.

Featured image adapted from @Parsonalsecret on X.