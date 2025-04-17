Woman’s finger reportedly almost severed during fight along Neil Road, police investigating

Woman asked for plasters from Neil Road convenience store after fight, said staff

A woman’s finger was reportedly almost severed during a fight along Neil Road.

The incident took place outside an Indian eatery at the junction with Spottiswoode Park Road on Wednesday (16 April) night at about 7pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Bloodstains seen on Neil Road after fight occurred: Employee

Employees of the eatery told the paper that they saw the police arriving, but they didn’t pay attention to it as they were busy at the time.

One of them said they saw bloodstains on the road but did not know what had happened.

Later, they heard that a fight had occurred.

Bloodied woman seen standing by the roadside

Another worker in the area said she went out of her shop to check as she saw a lot of people and cars outside.

She then caught the shocking sight of a long-haired woman in her 30s standing by the roadside, the left side of her body covered in blood, including her head and arms.

A man standing next to the woman, who was of indeterminate relationship to her, kept advising her to sit down.

Three other women were seen getting into a truck, but when the injured woman tried to get on, she was prevented by the man from doing so, the worker added. The truck then left.

The group looked unfamiliar to the worker, who guessed that they were tourists.

The bloodied woman subsequently entered a 7-Eleven convenience store, then walked to the hospital, which was just nearby.

Woman asked to buy plasters, advised to go to hospital

In the convenience store, the female clerk was shocked to see the injured woman walk in, asking to buy plasters.

However, her middle finger was almost severed and bleeding profusely, the clerk said.

She thus told the woman that her injury was too serious and advised her to go to the hospital.

She also tried to tell her that her finger needed to be disinfected, but the woman’s English was not good, and she left after about 5 minutes.

Police conduct investigations for 4 hours

A video sent in by a Shin Min reader showed a number of police vehicles and officers at the scene.

The convenience store clerk said the police arrived about 10 minutes after the woman left.

About five police cars turned up, with officers conducting investigations for about four hours.

They took many photos, showing them to the convenience store clerk and asking her if she had seen a suitcase.

She then realised that there was a suitcase outside the store that was eventually taken away by the police.

Police investigations ongoing

Shin Min reporters, who arrived after the police left, saw a long trail of blood that stretched about 30m from the Indian restaurant to the convenience store.

A blood-stained piece of white clothing was also found in a rubbish bin.

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that a report was lodged over the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing, it said.

