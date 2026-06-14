2 men arrested for public drunkenness in Tuas after they were seen confronting security officers

1 of the men arrested for public drunkenness in Tuas also arrested for harassment towards a public servant

Two men were arrested for public drunkenness on 8 June after they were seen engaged in a heated confrontation with security officers in Tuas.

One of a series of TikTok videos showed the men shouting and gesturing at two security officers in a carpark.

Men shout & gesture at security officers in Tuas

In the clip, one of the men was wearing a white T-shirt with a green towel around his neck, while the other man wore a blue T-shirt with pink shorts.

The man in the white T-shirt started gesturing first, with the other man soon joining him.

The first man continues gesticulating animatedly, at one point wrapping his towel around his head.

The security officers do not react to them.

Police officers intervene in confrontation

Another clip showed the man in the white T-shirt arguing with another man in a blue shirt.

The argument soon becomes heated, with both parties waving their arms around wildly.

The scene then cuts to a police officer pushing the man in the white T-shirt against the back of a lorry, as shouting is heard. The man in pink shorts appears to grapple with them as two more police officers approach.

A third clip shows the police restraining both men as loud police sirens can be heard.

At least 4 officers seen restraining 1 man

Two more clips depicted at least four men restraining the man in the white T-shirt.

While three of the men restraining him appeared to be security officers, the fourth man appeared to be a police officer.

The chronological order of the clips is uncertain, as well as the reason for the altercation.

Men aged 25 & 26 arrested for public drunkenness in Tuas

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 8.10pm on 8 June.

Two men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested for drunkenness in public at 6 Tuas South.

One of them, the 25-year-old, was also arrested for harassment towards a public servant.

He is additionally assisting with investigations into a case of voluntarily causing hurt against a security officer.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Elderly man arrested for public drunkenness at Hougang MRT, allegedly refused to get up from ground

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Featured image adapted from @last.person22 on TikTok and TikTok.