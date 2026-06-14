2 men arrested for public drunkenness in Tuas after they were seen confronting security officers

Latest News Singapore

One of them was seen being restrained by at least four officers.

By - 15 Jun 2026, 12:28 am

Google Preferred Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

1 of the men arrested for public drunkenness in Tuas also arrested for harassment towards a public servant

Two men were arrested for public drunkenness on 8 June after they were seen engaged in a heated confrontation with security officers in Tuas.

One of a series of TikTok videos showed the men shouting and gesturing at two security officers in a carpark.

Source: @last.person22 on TikTok

Men shout & gesture at security officers in Tuas

In the clip, one of the men was wearing a white T-shirt with a green towel around his neck, while the other man wore a blue T-shirt with pink shorts.

The man in the white T-shirt started gesturing first, with the other man soon joining him.

The first man continues gesticulating animatedly, at one point wrapping his towel around his head.

Source: @last.person22 on TikTok

The security officers do not react to them.

Police officers intervene in confrontation

Another clip showed the man in the white T-shirt arguing with another man in a blue shirt.

Source: @last.person22 on TikTok

The argument soon becomes heated, with both parties waving their arms around wildly.

Source: @last.person22 on TikTok

The scene then cuts to a police officer pushing the man in the white T-shirt against the back of a lorry, as shouting is heard. The man in pink shorts appears to grapple with them as two more police officers approach.

Source: @last.person22 on TikTok

A third clip shows the police restraining both men as loud police sirens can be heard.

Source: @last.person22 on TikTok

At least 4 officers seen restraining 1 man

Two more clips depicted at least four men restraining the man in the white T-shirt.

Source: @last.person22 on TikTok

While three of the men restraining him appeared to be security officers, the fourth man appeared to be a police officer.

Source: @last.person22 on TikTok

The chronological order of the clips is uncertain, as well as the reason for the altercation.

Men aged 25 & 26 arrested for public drunkenness in Tuas

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 8.10pm on 8 June.

Two men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested for drunkenness in public at 6 Tuas South.

One of them, the 25-year-old, was also arrested for harassment towards a public servant.

He is additionally assisting with investigations into a case of voluntarily causing hurt against a security officer.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Elderly man arrested for public drunkenness at Hougang MRT, allegedly refused to get up from ground

Elderly man arrested for public drunkenness at Hougang MRT, allegedly refused to get up from ground

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @last.person22 on TikTok and TikTok.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
  • More From Author