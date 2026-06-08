Elderly man arrested for public drunkenness at Hougang MRT, allegedly refused to get up from ground

71-year-old man arrested for public drunkenness at Hougang MRT

A 71-year-old man was arrested for public drunkenness outside Hougang MRT station after allegedly refusing to get up from the ground when the police arrived.

Footage of the incident posted on Instagram showed the man being led away in handcuffs by four police officers.

Man unsteady on his feet outside Hougang MRT

In the clip, the man appeared to be unsteady on his feet, even as the police officers held him by his arms.

At one point, he stopped walking and knelt with one knee on the ground.

This caused the officers to stop as well, stalling the operation.

Man appeared drunk, scraped elbow as he fell

A witness named only as Ms Chen (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News that the man was “very agitated” as the officers led him away, and was “constantly cursing”.

Another witness, Mr Cai (transliterated from Mandarin), said the man appeared drunk and kept lying on the ground.

His pants were soaked, and he also scraped his elbow as he fell to the ground, so Mr Cai called an ambulance.

But the man continued to lie on the ground even as paramedics came and attended to him.

When the police arrived, they took about an hour to remove him.

Man sent to the hospital after arrest for public drunkenness at Hougang MRT

In response to queries from the Chinese daily, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 4.25pm last Friday (5 June).

A 71-year-old man was arrested for public drunkenness at 90 Hougang Avenue 10 — the address of Hougang Mall.

He was subsequently sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 62-year-old man allegedly kicks & damages taxi in Chinatown, arrested for public drunkenness

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @crimesofsingapore on Instagram.