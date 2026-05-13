62-year-old man allegedly kicks & damages taxi in Chinatown, arrested for public drunkenness

62-year-old man arrested after allegedly damaging taxi and harassing driver in Chinatown

A 62-year-old man was arrested for public drunkenness after he allegedly harassed a taxi driver and damaged his taxi in Chinatown.

A video of the incident, which took place on Monday (11 May), later went viral online.

According to the police, the man is also being investigated for mischief.

Video shows man circling taxi with driver

In the 76-second clip circulating on TikTok, a man in a blue shirt is seen following a taxi driver in an orange T-shirt around a red Trans-Cab taxi.

Throughout the video, both men can be seen filming each other with their mobile phones.

The man in blue also appears unsteady on his feet.

At one point, he opens the taxi’s front doors and appears to kick the driver’s seat and front passenger seat while standing outside the vehicle.

He is later seen kicking the taxi’s left side-view mirror, leaving it dangling from the vehicle.

Speaking to MS News, the original poster (OP) of the video said the man looked “unsteady [and] drunk, possibly due to personal stress”.

“Maybe caused by the current global situation,” the OP added. “I could not really hear what he said as the traffic was loud.”

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said officers received a call for assistance along Upper Cross Street at about 5.50pm on 11 May.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Trans-Cab says driver is ‘doing fine’

According to The Straits Times (ST), Trans-Cab said the driver had lodged a report with the company, which is providing him with “the necessary support”.

Apart from the damaged side-view mirror, the company said the taxi’s mobile data terminal and gear stick were also damaged.

Scratches and dents were also reportedly found on the bonnet, and the company is still assessing the full extent of the damage.

“The driver is currently doing fine. We are assisting him with the necessary follow-up procedures,” Trans-Cab said.

The company added that the safety and well-being of its drivers and passengers remain a priority, and that it would continue cooperating with the authorities.

Also read: Female passenger in Taiwan allegedly undresses & tries to grope driver while riding taxi

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Featured image courtesy of @gordonramli on TikTok.