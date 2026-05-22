Court lets woman keep 99% share of S$1.9M Bukit Timah condo that ex-boyfriend paid more for

Woman keeps 99% share of S$1.9 million condo despite ex paying more

A woman in Singapore has successfully kept her 99% share of a S$1.9 million Bukit Timah condominium unit after the Court of Appeal rejected her ex-boyfriend’s attempt to claim a larger stake in the property.

Wong Mei Lee Millie, 38, and Ngor Shing Rong Jake, 35, bought the unit in Dec 2019, but broke up in 2020 and got into an ownership dispute culminating in a lawsuit in 2023.

The Hillcrest Arcadia condominium unit had been registered under a 99:1 ownership split in favour of Ms Wong, even though Mr Ngor had allegedly contributed significantly more financially towards the purchase.

Arrangement was made based on an understanding

Previously in 2025, the High Court rejected Ms Wong’s claim that she owned 99% of the unit.

She then appealed against that ruling and the Court of Appeal recently ruled in favour of her keeping her 99% share.

The court found that the ownership arrangement reflected the couple’s understanding during their relationship, particularly surrounding the woman’s insecurities about fidelity.

Ms Wong, who is the founder of Willia Estate, an asset management firm, wanted to see commitment from Mr Ngor, which he provided via the arrangement.

Ex-boyfriend claimed 99% ownership was conditional

According to the judgement text, Mr Ngor argued in court that Ms Wong’s 99% share was never meant to truly belong to her unless he cheated on her.

In the court documents, he claimed the arrangement was intended to reassure her about his faithfulness.

However, the Court of Appeal found major inconsistencies in his account, according to the judgement text.

Judges noted that Mr Ngor initially claimed he would lose his share entirely if he cheated.

However, he later changed his position during trial to say he simply would not challenge Ms Wong’s ownership if he was unfaithful.

The court said this inconsistency “severely undermined” his case.

Couple’s texts about ‘mistress’ examined in court

The court also examined text messages exchanged between the couple in 2018, many of which were described in detail in the judgment.

In one conversation, the pair discussed owning two properties.

Ms Wong texted, “So u cannot go to mine to have [mistress].”

Mr Ngor responded with a laugh, which the court used to rule that he “did not appear to appreciate the relevance of the messages discussed above”.

Ms Wong later added, “If the hse isn’t mine I won’t bother, so put under my name at least I will bother”, showing how owning the property was important to her.

In another exchange, Mr Ngor acknowledged that putting a property under Ms Wong’s name was meant to give her “security”.

The judges found that these messages supported Ms Wong’s argument that ownership of the condo genuinely mattered to her emotionally and was intended as a sign of commitment.

Court says woman’s explanation made more sense

According to the judgment, Ms Wong had openly expressed fears that Mr Ngor might eventually leave her if he became wealthy.

The court accepted her explanation that the 99% ownership arrangement acted as reassurance and a deterrent against infidelity.

Judges said her version of events was more logical than Mr Ngor’s claim that her ownership was merely nominal.

The Court of Appeal ultimately ruled in Ms Wong’s favour, allowing her to retain the 99% share of the condominium despite Mr Ngor’s larger financial contributions.

Mr Ngor has also been ordered to pay Ms Wong S$50,000 in costs for the appeal.

Also read: Judge rejects woman’s claim that she owns 99% of Bukit Timah condo mostly funded by ex-boyfriend

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.