Judge rejects woman’s claim that she owns 99% of Bukit Timah condo mostly funded by ex-boyfriend 

Woman claims ownership of 99% of Bukit Timah condo despite ex-boyfriend paying more, judge rejects claim

The High Court has rejected a woman’s claim that she owned 99% of a Bukit Timah condominium unit, even though her ex-boyfriend had paid for most of the S$1.865 million purchase.

Ms Millie Wong, 38, was found to hold a minority beneficial interest in the Hillcrest Arcadia condominium unit she co-purchased with Mr Jake Ngor, 35, during their short relationship.

According to The Straits Times (ST), a beneficial interest refers to the right to benefit from an asset, even if another person is the registered owner.

The couple had officially registered ownership in a 99:1 ratio, with Mr Ngor owning only 1% of the shares despite paying for the majority of the condo.

The couple broke up less than a year after completing the purchase.

Mr Ngor later sued to assert his financial stake, arguing that the arrangement was made to reassure Ms Wong and to potentially avoid additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) on a future second property.

Man didn’t intend to gift 99% of Bukit Timah condo ‘immediately and unconditionally’

In his written judgment on Monday (30 June), the High Court said Mr Ngor had not intended to make an outright gift of the property to Ms Wong.

Rather, Mr Ngor was willing to register her for 99% of the ownership as he wanted to quell Ms Wong’s fears of him being unfaithful. The judge pointed out that Mr Ngor did not plan to “immediately and unconditionally” benefit Ms Wong by giving her 99% of the property.

According to ST, there was also no evidence or suggestion that Mr Ngor had been unfaithful.

In light of these factors, the judge pointed out that there was no common intention for Ms Wong to own 99% of the property.

The judge also ruled that Mr Ngor should rightfully hold a 54.22% beneficial interest based on his contributions.

Court weighs legal ownership against financial reality

Under Singapore law, the registered owner of a property may hold it in trust for someone else, particularly when that person has contributed to the funds. Beneficial ownership reflects who truly benefits from the asset, not just whose name is on paper.

Ms Wong argued that her registered share should equate to the 99% ownership, saying she had insisted on the 99% registration as an emotional safeguard in their relationship.

But Mr Ngor told the court the move was never meant to give her permanent control. Instead, it was an attempt to assure her of his commitment and to keep their ABSD options open for future property plans.

Ex says gift wasn’t unconditional, and makes no financial sense for him

In court, Mr Ngor said he had no reason to make such a significant gift unconditionally. He described the idea as making no financial sense for him, especially as a young professional early in his career.

Mr Ngor also said that he and Ms Wong “did not understand the concept of beneficial ownership and simply decided to co-own the property in layman’s terms without any discussion on their actual beneficial interests”.

Mr Ngor, a wealth manager, and Ms Wong, a financial consultant, began their romantic relationship shortly after they met in mid-2018.

Their relationship, he said, deteriorated due to Ms Wong’s insecurity, leading to a break-up in Nov 2020 — less than a year after the purchase.

Despite their separation, the pair continued to communicate about managing the property, which was rented out throughout their relationship.

In 2022, discussions turned towards selling the unit. However, by early 2023, Ms Wong stopped replying and later claimed in a lengthy message that she owned 99% of the property. Mr Ngor subsequently filed the lawsuit in July 2023.

Also read: House in M’sia set on fire by loan sharks, but they got the wrong address

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Huttons Group and by MS News.