i Light Singapore 2026 is more interactive than ever, ‘fishing’ the sun & digital graffiti among visitor experiences

i Light returns to Marina Bay with 14 art installations; but don’t just take photos, read the stories too

For many Singaporeans, i Light Singapore has become an annual ritual.

Every year, Marina Bay transforms into a glowing playground where visitors wander between illuminated sculptures, snapping photos against the city skyline.

At first glance, this year’s edition may seem like more of the same.

But after spending an evening exploring the festival, one thing stood out: i Light Singapore 2026 feels less like an outdoor gallery and more like an invitation to participate.

Running from 5 to 28 June, the festival features 14 light art installations by 17 artists from Singapore and across Asia, all centred on the theme of ‘Movement’.

Visitors are encouraged to touch, play, walk through and interact with many of the artworks, becoming part of the experience themselves.

This year’s installations invite visitors to do more than just look

Several installations only come alive when visitors engage with them.

At The Promontory, WAVE recreates the ripple effect of raindrops hitting water.

Visitors activate the artwork by tapping silver sticks on the ground, creating waves of light and sound that spread across the installation.

This artwork by Masamichi Shimada from Japan is a reminder that every action, however small, has a ripple effect.

“WAVE embodies our belief that every action and connection we make can create a ripple effect that brings people together and reflects our steadfast commitment to doing right by our communities,” Mr Wee Ee Cheong, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of UOB said.

Meanwhile, Let’s Fish the Sun! lets visitors use a fishing rod to seemingly reel the sunset back into the sky.

Over at Marina Bay Link Mall, Infinite Graffiti turns strangers into collaborators as they spray digital paint onto a shared virtual canvas.

In Celebration of Life, located next to the Red Dot Design Museum, close-up shots of your facial expressions are captured and reflected in real time through the installation as you approach the artwork.

The result is an edition of i Light that feels noticeably more playful than previous years.

Rather than standing behind barriers and admiring artworks from afar, visitors are encouraged to become part of them.

The stories behind the art make the experience more meaningful

It can be tempting to treat i Light as a giant outdoor photo backdrop with all the visually striking installations around.

But understanding why they were created, just by reading the accompanying descriptions, would only elevate the entire experience.

One example is Market Cycles, a glowing structure made from ordinary wet market plastic crates.

What initially appears to be an attractive light installation becomes a reflection on sustainability and the hidden beauty of everyday objects.

Another installation, Steps, turns staircases into illuminated monuments representing Singapore’s progress through collective effort and resilience.

In Where the Wildflowers Grow over at the Mist Walk, the carpet material used in the floral installation was provided by The Mill International, Singapore’s first company to repurpose used carpets for upcycling.

And this detail can easily go unnoticed if one does not read the accompanying text of the installation.

The stories behind these works transform the installations from things to look at into ideas to reflect on.

For visitors planning a trip down, take a few extra minutes to read the descriptions beside each artwork.

The lights may catch your attention first, but the stories are often what stay with you afterwards.

Smaller scale, but stronger engagement

Compared to previous editions, this year’s installations feel somewhat less monumental.

Visitors who remember earlier festivals may recall giant centrepiece structures dominating open spaces around Marina Bay, particularly at The Promontory and surrounding lawns.

This year, some installations appear more restrained in scale with arguably fewer dramatic photo opportunities.

Yet what the festival loses in sheer spectacle, it gains in participation.

Many of the works rely on movement, sound and interaction rather than size to leave an impression.

Instead of asking visitors to admire them, they invite visitors to shape the experience themselves.

That shift feels fitting for a festival built around the theme of movement.

A reminder that movement begins with small actions

Beyond the lights and Instagram-worthy moments, this year’s festival carries a simple message.

Movement does not always mean grand gestures.

Sometimes it begins with a single step, a tap of a stick, a shared drawing on a digital wall or a moment spent learning the story behind an artwork.

In a city that often feels fast-paced, i Light Singapore 2026 offers something different: a chance to slow down, engage with public art and see familiar spaces in a new light.

And perhaps that’s what makes this year’s edition memorable.

Not because the installations are the biggest, but because they invite visitors to become part of the story themselves.

i Light Singapore 2026 runs from 5 to 28 June, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm daily. Admission is free.

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Featured image courtesy of i Light Singapore 2026 and photgraphy by Felicia Fun for MS News.