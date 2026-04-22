Minecraft Experience opens at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, step into a real-life Overworld adventure

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue makes Asia debut at Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Parents, if your kid has ever tried explaining Minecraft to you (something about fighting zombies, punching trees, and building endless storage rooms), here’s your chance to finally get it.

From April to September this year, you can quite literally step into their world — or rather, their Overworld — when Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue opens at Mandai Wildlife Reserve in Singapore, marking the attraction’s Asia debut.

Become a Minecraft main character for a day

If you watched A Minecraft Movie and felt even a little envious of how the characters got pulled through a portal into the Overworld, a strange, blocky realm where creativity is key to survival, this is probably the closest you’ll get to living that out.

At Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue, you’ll step into a real-life version of the game, taking on the role of a hero tasked with saving a village under siege.

The adventure unfolds across eight themed rooms, each inspired by familiar Minecraft biomes, from lush forests to the fiery Nether.

Along the way, you’ll gather resources, interact with mobs, and tackle challenges that mirror core gameplay elements.

Each space blends large-scale projections, physical sets, and motion-tracking gameplay, creating an environment where the digital world of Minecraft is translated into a physical, walk-through experience.

To guide you, each participant is equipped with an Orb of Interaction, a handheld device that lets you break blocks, collect materials, and battle enemies, while lighting up, vibrating, and changing colour in response to your actions.

Just like in Minecraft, teamwork isn’t optional.

Whether you’re mining for resources or fending off hostile mobs, you’ll need to collaborate to complete the quest and save the villagers before time runs out.

Tickets, promos, and loot worth unlocking

Running from 24 April to 13 Sept 2026, Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue gives you a good few months to plan your visit, whether it’s a school holiday treat or a weekend family outing.

Ticket prices vary depending on when you go. On weekdays, admission starts from S$46 for adults and S$40 for children aged 3 to 12.

If you’re visiting on weekends, public holidays, or during school holidays, prices go up slightly to S$51 for adults and S$44 for children.

Want to turn your visit into a fuller day out while saving a little more? A weekday bundle, available till 28 May, lets you pair the Minecraft Experience with Mandai’s Exploria from S$61.10 for adults and S$49.60 for children.

In true Minecraft fashion, there’s also loot to be earned.

Every guest will receive a commemorative half-zombie, half-villager cape that can be redeemed in-game after your visit, serving as a fun badge of honour for completing the quest.

For those who want to go all in, there’s an optional Obsidian Kit Collector’s Bundle priced at S$44.90, available as an add-on during ticket purchase.

It comes packed with themed merch including a limited-edition tote, collector’s pin, mousepad, keyboard caps, and more. Perfect for fans who want to bring a piece of the adventure home.

No prior Minecraft experience needed

Never touched Minecraft before? No problem.

Whether you’re a seasoned player who knows your way around the End or someone who thinks “Spleef” sounds like some questionable slang (it’s actually a mini-game within the game), this experience is designed for everyone to jump right in and have fun.

The gameplay is intuitive, the challenges are guided, and before you know it, you’ll be mining, crafting, and fending off mobs like you’ve been doing it for years.

Once you’re ready to start your own real-life quest, you can start planning your trip there:



Green Canvas at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Address: 80 Mandai Lake Road, Singapore 729826

Opening hours: 11am – 7pm (Mondays to Fridays) and 10am to 8pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Admission is by your allocated timeslot, and you’re encouraged to arrive at least 15 minutes before your scheduled entry time.

For more information on Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue and to purchase tickets, visit the official website.

Also read: Cutest baby animals born in Mandai Wildlife Group’s parks in 2025, from serval kittens to manatees

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Featured image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group.