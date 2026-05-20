Viral chonky Japanese pork cutlet now available in S’pore, limited to 30 portions daily

Tonkatsu ENbiton brings viral thick and juicy Japanese pork cutlet to Singapore for the first time

If your social media feed has been serving you videos of impossibly thick pork cutlets with crisp golden crusts and blushing-pink centres, the good news is you can finally stop drooling over your phone and actually get your hands — and jaws — on these hefty chunks of meat.

Japan’s viral thick-cut katsu has officially landed in Singapore, making its debut at Tonkatsu ENbiton.

Known for their authentic Japanese tonkatsu, the brand is now serving up gloriously chonky 5cm-thick pork loin cutlets that look every bit as indulgent IRL as they do online.

Made with chestnut-fed Spanish pork loin

Chestnut-fed Spanish pork loin gives the ENbiton Signature Thick-cut Katsu its rich, nutty flavour and generous marbling.

Each piece is coated in fresh breadcrumbs imported from Saitama Prefecture before being deep-fried till golden and shatteringly crisp on the outside, while staying juicy and delicately rosy within.

While the press materials list the cutlet as 5cm-thick, the portion MS News tried at a recent media tasting, as well as a few we spotted on nearby tables, appeared slightly larger in person.

Small jaws, consider yourselves warned.

Inside, pockets of fat keep the pork lush and juicy, while a slight chew gives each big bite even more texture.

Trust us: the payoff is well worth the tactical bite-planning.

Try it as a katsu don or classic tonkatsu set

Diners can enjoy the new thick-cut katsu in two ways: as a donburi or as a classic set meal.

For those who like their katsu with a little extra savoury flavour, there’s the ENbiton Signature Thick-cut Katsu Don, featuring the pork loin katsu served over Japanese white rice with fluffy egg and sweet onions.

Available in Full Size (350g) at S$32.90++ and Half Size (175g) at S$29.90++, it’s also served with fresh cabbage and arugula, as well as tonjiru, a comforting pork miso soup.

For purists who prefer letting the cutlet shine, go for the ENbiton Signature Thick-cut Katsu Set instead.

Deep-fried thick-cut pork loin katsu is served separately from the Japanese white rice, with shredded cabbage and arugula, pickles, tonjiru, and a wedge of lemon on the side.

The Full Size (350g) set goes for S$34.90++ while the Half Size (175g) option is priced at S$32.90++.

Even better, the rice, cabbage and arugula, and tonjiru are free-flow, which means you can top up your sides and soup to your heart’s content.

Only 30 servings of ENbiton’s thick-cut katsu available daily

Because chestnut-fed Spanish pork loin is apparently quite difficult to procure, only 30 servings of the ENbiton Signature Thick-cut Katsu will be served daily across both the donburi and set meals.

In other words, you probably don’t want to leave this for a late dinner if you’re serious about getting your hands on it.

That cap applies regardless of whether diners order the full or half portion, so this is very much a first-come, first-served situation.

The good news is that the thick-cut katsu is a permanent addition to the menu, while stocks last.

The new items are available at all six Tonkatsu ENbiton outlets islandwide, making it a little easier to get your hands on this viral indulgence without travelling all the way to Japan.

For more information, visit Tonkatsu ENbiton’s website.

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Featured image by MS News.