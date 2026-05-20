Jamus Lim adopts Singlish-speaking ‘Contractor Lim’ persona, announces ‘cool paint’ rollout in Sengkang

Jamus Lim introduces ‘cool paint’ rollout at Anchorvale Gardens, plans to extend initiative to 15 precincts

Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Jamus Lim recently introduced a “cool paint” initiative in his Sengkang constituency, starting with Anchorvale Gardens.

The initiative aims to help reduce ambient temperatures by up to 2°C, offering residents some relief amid Singapore’s recent hot weather.

@jamusjlim Despite the occasional rainy day, the past month or so has been punishingly hot (whenever friends visiting from abroad boldly suggest that “you must be used to it by now,” and I just say that Singaporeans aren’t uniquely tropically-evolved humans, we just know where the aircon is). So while there’s no silver bullet when it comes to fixing the weather, there are some things we can do to mitigate its effects. One such way is with “cool paint,” a paint technology that can lower indoor temperatures by a combination of reflecting sunlight better, while also reducing the amount of heat it absorbs. The application of cool paint has yielded rather promising results, with some evidence pointing to a reduction in ambient temperatures by up to 2 degrees. Of course, this then means savings in electricity costs, when we turn on the fan or air. We have officially commenced the rollout in #Anchorvale Gardens, with plans to extend this initiative to 15 other precincts over the course of the year, as part of the town council’s scheduled Repairs and Redecorations works. When your block is slated for a refresh, I hope you will participate in the community polls. Let’s bring about a more vibrant and (literally) cooler SengkangGRC. ♬ original sound – Jamus Jerome Lim

‘Contractor Lim’ introduces cool paint initiative

In a video uploaded to his social media pages, the MP appeared in a high-visibility neon green jacket near an HDB block in Anchorvale Gardens.

Taking on the persona of “Contractor Lim Kopi”, Mr Lim was seen painting a wall with a coat of “cool paint” while explaining its benefits and rollout plans.

While Mr Lim is typically known for his polished delivery and crisp accent, he adopted a deliberately exaggerated Singlish twang for much of the light-hearted video.

According to Mr Lim, cool paint can help lower ambient temperatures by up to 2°C.

He explained that the paint works by reflecting sunlight more effectively while reducing the amount of heat absorbed.

This could also translate to electricity savings for residents, as homes may require less use of fans or air-conditioning.

15 more precincts to receive cool paint refresh

Mr Lim also noted that “despite the occasional rainy day, the past month or so has been punishingly hot”.

While there is “no silver bullet when it comes to fixing the weather”, he said measures such as cool paint can help mitigate its effects.

The rollout has officially begun at Anchorvale Gardens, with plans to extend the initiative to 15 other precincts over the course of the year.

According to Mr Lim, the works will be carried out as part of Sengkang Town Council’s scheduled Repairs and Redecoration (R&R) programme.

Residents whose blocks are due for a refresh will also be able to take part in community polls.

Also read: Jamus Lim suggests converting underused multi-storey carpark floor space into pickleball courts

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Featured image adapted from @jamusjlim on TikTok.