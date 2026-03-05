Jamus Lim suggests converting underused multi-storey carpark floor space into pickleball courts

Jamus Lim says some existing infrastructure has already been converted into pickleball courts

As the popularity of pickleball surges, Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim has suggested that the underutilised floor space of multi-storey carparks (MSCP) could be converted into pickleball courts.

This would involve the second- to top floors of MSCPs, the Workers’ Party (WP) MP proposed in Parliament on Thursday (5 March).

Ceiling & sound curtains at MSCPs can reduce noise: Jamus Lim

Explaining the rationale for his suggestion, Dr Lim said there is “generally sufficient space” for the game in these MSCPs.

The ceiling would limit upward noise transmission, he noted — thereby reducing the problem of noise complaints.

To further contain the noise, retractable sound curtains could be “easily installed” along the perimeter.

Dr Lim pointed out that there was “some precedence” for converting existing infrastructure into pickleball courts.

For example, indoor badminton courts at some community clubs have had “pickleball lines” drawn to permit dual use, he said.

Part of Little India Bus Terminal, which operates only on Sundays, will also be converted into eight pickleball courts that will be ready this year.

MSCPs in new estates ‘chronically underutilised’

Responding to objections raised over the move, Dr Lim said the Ministry of National Development (MND) sometimes responds to suggestions on carpark conversion by noting the opportunity cost of forgone income.

This is because such carpark spaces could generate potential revenue, he noted.

However, in many new estates — especially Sengkang — these parking spaces are “chronically underutilised” and almost always empty, he pointed out, adding:

The opportunity cost of forgone income is almost entirely imaginary.

Even if demand for visitor lots is elevated in certain periods such as holidays, swing barriers could “easily be installed” and opened to allow access on such occasions, he maintained.

Some MSCPs already being used for other functions

Dr Lim said Sengkang Town Council had in fact proposed this idea to MND, which responded that the playing of pickleball and any other recreational activities “are not an approved use” of HDB carparks.

This is because HDB MSCPs were designed and built primarily for parking only, and safety might be compromised if used beyond their designated purpose, he quoted MND as saying.

But the MP pointed out that some MSCPs are already being used for other functions, such as temporary HDB site offices.

He also noted that in 2021, then Minister for National Development Desmond Lee had said that HDB is open to alternative uses of MSCPs for “social communal facilities”.

Another objection is that regulation pickleball courts often call for a minimum height of 5m, Dr Lim said.

But there are many MSCPs, including in Sengkang, that fulfil this requirement, he maintained.

Though he acknowledged that 5m clearance is preferable for professional users, casual players “may well be content with less”.

Jamus Lim says he feels like a pickleball

Dr Lim said that while pickleball has taken Singapore by storm and should become even more popular, “complaints abound”.

While some grouse about the availability of shared courts, others object to the noise, he observed.

Some town councils have restricted or banned pickleball in response to noise complaints, but they also face “intense lobbying” for expanded hours, he noted, adding:

Competing interests have made this MP feel knocked around, much like a pickleball.

50 courts for badminton or pickleball to be built

Help is coming that may alleviate the situation.

Also on Thursday, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo announced in Parliament that the Government would build 50 multi-purpose courts for badminton or pickleball over the next five years.

These include the eight dual-use pickleball courts that recently opened at The Kallang.

Underutilised spaces such as under viaducts will also be activated if they meet space and height requirements. These facilities are conveniently located closer to Singaporeans, but far enough to manage noise levels, he noted.

Responding to Dr Lim’s speech, Mr Neo said MND’s response to his town council was not about revenue lost, but “about whether residents are well-served, especially noise as many multi-storey carparks are located very close to flats”.

He also pointed him to the reply for another parliamentary question filed on 4 Nov, which received a “comprehensive reply” from MND.

