Petition for pickleball hours to be extended at HDB courts has more than 1,300 signatures so far

Petition calls for town councils to extend pickleball hours to 8am-9pm

Despite complaints from residents, a petition has been started on Change.org for pickleball hours to be extended at HDB neighbourhood courts.

So far, more than 1,300 pickleball enthusiasts have put down their signatures.

Petition started by ‘pickleball enthusiasts across S’pore’

The petition, started by “residents and pickleball enthusiasts from across Singapore”, was addressed to Sport Singapore (SportSG), the People’s Association (PA), HDB and all Singapore town councils.

It requested that the pickleball playing hours to be extended to 8am to 9pm — a total of 13 hours — saying:

We believe this balanced schedule allows morning play while still maintaining respect for nearby residents’ rest times.

Many town councils currently restrict pickleball hours

The petition noted that many town councils currently restrict pickleball play to between 10am and 8pm.

Some town councils that have done this include Marine Parade-Braddell Heights, East Coast, and Ang Mo Kio.

But the petition lamented that these were “limited hours”, and working adults and “early risers” would find it difficult to play.

This is particularly on weekends and public holidays, when most residents are free, it pointed out.

Petition suggests trial period of extended pickleball hours

The petition was not created to oppose existing regulations, but to “collaborate” with town councils, it said.

It urged town councils and SportSG to “review and harmonise” court-use guidelines and implement a trial period of the extended playtime in selected estates.

On their part, pickleball players will support the use of quiet equipment, e.g. “quiet paddles” and “low-noise balls” that can greatly reduce sound impact, as well as considerate behaviour.

After the pilot, public feedback can be sought to confirm that the noise is manageable, it suggested.

Pickleball fosters ‘regular exercise and social connection’: Petition

The petition also listed out the benefits of pickleball, saying it fosters “regular exercise and social connection” among the community and encourages seniors to stay physically and socially engaged.

This can contribute to improved public health outcomes and help reduce national healthcare costs in the long term, it claimed.

Playing earlier hours on weekends benefits active residents by helping them avoid the mid-day heat, but “without compromising peaceful living”, it added.

It lastly called for the authorities to provide alternative pickleball venues that are comfortable, convenient and conducive.

701 pickleball complaints over 20 months

In a written answer to a parliamentary question, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat said 701 complaints were received by the Municipal Services Office about noise from pickleball play in HDB estates between January 2024 and August 2025.

Town councils have been implementing measures to address residents’ concerns, including putting up advisories, mediation and restricting the use of game courts to certain hours, he added.

‍On suggestions to convert sports facilities into multi-purpose facilities with safety enhancements and sound dampeners, the minister said that town councils may apply to HDB to carry out such works.

HDB will consider whether the proposal meets prevailing technical and safety requirements, and whether it will cause disamenities, among other factors.

