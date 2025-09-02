Pickleball hours cut in several estates following noise complaints, MPs urge balance between players & residents

Town Councils limit pickleball hours after residents complain of noisy late-night games

Pickleball has surged in popularity across Singapore, but not everyone is cheering.

According to CNA, at least four town councils have moved to restrict play after residents complained about games running late into the night or starting before sunrise.

The sport, which combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis, is usually played on hard courts in housing estates.

But the sharp “pop” of the paddle striking the ball has sparked tension in some neighbourhoods.

Town Councils introduce earlier court closures to reduce pickleball noise

Sengkang, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights, East Coast, and Ang Mo Kio town councils have all taken steps to reduce disturbances, CNA reported.

In some estates, courts are now locked by 9pm, and banners remind players to keep their voices down.

At Mountbatten, under Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council, a notice restricts play to between 9.30am and 10pm.

On 19 August, Ang Mo Kio Town Council cited feedback about “prolonged noise and court congestion, especially late at night”.

“Let’s have fun but at the same time be a considerate neighbour,” the council reminded residents.

MPs call for balance in pickleball play

Mountbatten Member of Parliament (MP) Gho Sze Kee acknowledged that some players might be disappointed by the new restrictions, but stressed the importance of balancing residents’ interests.

“It’s very important that all of us think about the community as a whole,” she said. “The kampung spirit goes a long way in resolving neighbourhood disputes.”

She added that adjusting pickleball playing times was part of her first 100 days as an MP, and noted that many players have accepted the changes.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (2 Sept), Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC MP David Hoe shared how players voluntarily stopped their game after learning that an elderly resident’s wife needed rest, and even suggested starting earlier in future sessions.

“This, my friends, is what a caring Clementi community looks like: where we look out for one another’s needs, not just our own,” he wrote.

Pickleball fans call for more indoor courts

Some enthusiasts are now asking for more indoor courts, where they can play without disturbing neighbours.

Ms Gho said Katong and Mountbatten community centres are exploring ways to open their indoor courts to pickleball players.

For now, players say they are willing to compromise.

One long-time Mountbatten player, part of a 50-strong group, told CNA that the new rules were fair.

He said players understood the need to compromise, noting that while they loved the game, there were neighbours to consider, so it made sense to work with the designated playing times.

