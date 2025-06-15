Rock thrown from height nearly hits Pickleball player at S’pore condo, police report made

Pickleball player at Singapore condo nearly hit by rock thrown from height

A friendly game of pickleball at a Singapore condo nearly turned tragic when a rock was hurled from a height, narrowly missing a player and sparking a police investigation.

The shocking incident took place on Wednesday (11 June) around 6pm at The Interlace, a residential development along Depot Road in the Telok Blangah area, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Rock the size of an adult’s palm thrown mid-game

Mr Wang Qinghua (name transliterated), 62, said he and his friends had booked the condo’s multi-purpose court from 6pm to 8pm that evening to play pickleball.

When they arrived, about 12 children aged between six and 12 were playing basketball and cricket on the court. The group signalled for the kids to leave, as they had a confirmed booking.

But just as the pickleball game began, a large rock was suddenly thrown from above, almost striking one of the players.

“The rock was about the size of an adult’s palm. If it had hit someone, the consequences would have been unimaginable,” Mr Wang told Shin Min Daily News.

Player gave warning, but more stones were thrown

Mr Wang, who is not a resident of The Interlace, said he was invited to use the court by a friend, Mr Chen, a resident he met three months ago.

Though the court is open to residents for various activities, Mr Wang and his group always make prior bookings. Still, this incident came as a shocking and unpleasant surprise.

Despite the scare, the group continued their game until 8pm before deciding to lodge a police report.

“We continued playing as usual afterwards, but given the seriousness of the incident, we reported it to the police the next day,” Mr Wang said.

A spokesperson from the Singapore Police Force confirmed with MS News that a report had been made and investigations are ongoing.

Mr Wang believes the rock was thrown from a connecting walkway on the fourth or fifth floor.

“That was the condominium’s connecting walkway. When we looked up, we even saw four or five children there.”

He also pointed out that the player who was nearly hit immediately gave a verbal warning, shouting: “We can see you!” However, the person continued to throw down two more small stones.

Pickleball group has been growing in size

According to Mr Wang, the group started small, with just eight members. But over time, more residents joined in, bringing the current headcount to 14 players.

“We started with playing once a week, but now we play at the condominium every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, usually starting at 6pm for three hours each time. The only exception is Thursday, when we play from 8pm to 10pm.”

MS News has reached out to The Interlace’s management office for comment.

Also read: S’porean Man Dies After Falling Glass Bottle Hits His Head At A Condo, Police Seeking Culprit

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News & Bill Oxford on Canva for illustration purposes only.