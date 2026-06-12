Shopper stunned by state of toilet cubicle at Sun Plaza, hopes mall will put up notices to help cleaners

Woman shocked by condition of toilet cubicle at Sun Plaza, hopes mall will put up notices

A woman was shocked after allegedly discovering a filthy toilet cubicle at Sun Plaza in Sembawang, prompting her to call on mall management to address the issue.

Toilet found overflowing with paper

The incident was shared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 9 June, where the Original Poster (OP) shared a photo of a toilet cubicle, allegedly from the shopping mall.

In the caption, she wrote: “Sembawang Sun Plaza toilet. Will share this to their management. Hope they put up some notes to users. Seriously the cleaner has tough jobs here!”

The accompanying photo showed a toilet bowl filled to the brim and overflowing with toilet paper.

There was also a pile of toilet paper thrown on the floor next to it.

The OP expressed sympathy for the cleaner and wished that the mall’s management could consider putting up notices for toilet users.

Netizens express dismay at state of toilet

The post quickly drew reactions from netizens, many of whom also expressed similar dismay at the state of the toilet cubicle.

A netizen empathised with the toilet cleaners who had to clean up the mess in the cubicle.

A commenter also could not understand why “people need to dump in the tissue without flushing”.

A Facebook user who used to work as a cleaner at a mall shared that such a situation “happened almost every week” and that they have seen worse.

Another netizen also suggested installing bidets in public toilets and removing toilet paper to prevent such incidents.

Issue highlighted to mall staff

The OP, who wished to remain anonymous, told MS News that they came across the dirty toilet on 6 June at about 8.20pm.

They were picking up a food delivery at the mall and had gone to the toilet near FairPrice on basement 1.

“I opened almost all the toilet doors and was greeted by the worst sight. I nearly shouted, ‘WTH!'” the OP said.

The OP later highlighted the issue to the second-floor information counter and asked that it be escalated to management.

The staff member allegedly explained that management had previously put up notices reminding shoppers to keep the toilets clean.

However, these were later removed after some shoppers complained that the notices were insulting.

“I said we still need to try; otherwise, these people will think they can do whatever they want,” the OP said.

However, the staff member reportedly said there was little they could do about the situation.

MS News has also reached out to Sun Plaza for comment.

Also read: ‘First world country but third world behaviour’: Netizens slam dirty toilets & poor toilet etiquette in S’pore

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook and Sun Plaza.