‘First world country but third world behaviour’: Netizens slam dirty toilets & poor toilet etiquette in S’pore

Netizens complain about dirty public toilets & poor toilet etiquette in Singapore

A riled-up Singaporean has reignited the age-old debate about public toilet cleanliness, accusing the nation of having “third-world hygiene in a first-world country.”

Taking to Reddit on 13 May, the frustrated user launched into a scathing rant about the filthy, broken, and badly maintained state of toilets in malls and public spaces — and it’s struck a nerve with many.

Redditor says Singapore toilets are ‘poorly maintained’

In the post titled “Why are Singapore’s toilets so poorly maintained?”, the Redditor listed a series of grievances regarding the hygiene of public toilets in Singapore: overflowing toilets, non-functioning flush systems, empty tissue dispensers, and feeble water flow from taps.

“I find it so crazy for a first world country that our toilets are in such a shit (pun intended) state,” they wrote, adding that only “atas malls” such as ION Orchard seem to maintain decent toilet standards.

The post ends with a cheeky but pointed jab at the authorities: “Hello PAP, if you see this post — take it as an official complaint from a concerned citizen.”

Netizens share personal experiences with dirty toilets

The Reddit thread quickly blew up, with many Singaporeans sharing disgusting encounters and questionable toilet etiquette they’ve witnessed around the island state.

One netizen shared how they have seen people urinate on the toilet floor when they were “directly in front of a urinal”.

Another commenter felt that the state of the toilets in Singapore reflects “third world behaviour” in a “first world country”.

Others highlighted hygiene failures, like soap dispensers filled with watered-down liquid — or worse, completely empty.

While the majority were critical, a handful of Redditors felt the complaints were exaggerated, saying Singapore’s toilets are still cleaner than in many other countries.

This isn’t the first time the state of public toilets in Singapore has come under scrutiny.

A 2023 island-wide study by Singapore Management University (SMU) found that over 66% of Singaporeans feel public toilets in hawker centres and coffee shops are just as dirty, or even dirtier, than they were three years ago.

In fact, Singapore has a long-running Restroom Association that advocates for better toilet hygiene, yet despite their efforts, complaints like these continue to bubble up.

