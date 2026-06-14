White BMW collides with lorry along PIE, driver transported to hospital

bmw lorry collided

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The driver remained conscious throughout the incident and was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

By - 14 Jun 2026, 5:27 pm

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BMW car crashed into lorry on PIE towards Changi

A 49-year-old driver was rushed to the hospital on Saturday (13 June) afternoon after his white BMW multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) collided with a lorry on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), before the Eng Neo Avenue exit.

Footage on TikTok showed a white BMW MPV with its front end crumpled underneath the side of a flatbed cargo lorry carrying maintenance equipment.

bmw lorry collided

Source: @nightridersg on TikTok

The doors on the MPV’s left side appear damaged, while the left-rear wheel has buckled inward.

SCDF confirmed it conveyed one person to hospital

Responding to inquiries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it received an emergency distress call at around 12.25pm on 13 June regarding a traffic accident along the PIE heading toward Changi Airport before Eng Neo Avenue Exit.

SCDF said one person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, in a conscious state.

It was confirmed that the collision involved a private car and a commercial lorry.

Police investigations into the cause of the collision are currently ongoing.

Also read: Multi-vehicle collision on PIE involving lorry, minibus, & car sends 1 to hospital

Multi-vehicle collision on PIE involving lorry, minibus, & car sends 1 to hospital

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Featured image adapted from @nightridersg on TikTok.

Article written by:

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan
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