Multi-vehicle collision on PIE involving lorry, minibus, & car sends 1 to hospital

Multi-vehicle collision on PIE towards Changi causes car to be severely smashed

A multi-vehicle collision involving a lorry, a minivan, and a black Toyota Alphard unfolded along the PIE towards Changi on Thursday (28 Aug) morning, near the Jalan Eunos exit.

Photos of the aftermath posted on the Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 Facebook page showed the extent of the accident.

The Alphard bore the brunt of the crash, showing extensive front-end damage.

Its front wheels mounted the kerb, and the vehicle ended up wedged deep in roadside bushes.

The impact suggested the car may have swerved violently before slamming off-road.

Meanwhile, the lorry and minivan remained on the expressway. From the wreckage, it appeared the lorry had rear-ended the van.

Passengers spotted sitting along the PIE kerb after multi-vehicle crash

Photos also showed several passengers sitting along the kerb, believed to be from the vehicles involved, as morning rush hour traffic piled up at the busy stretch.

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Police Force said they were alerted to the accident at around 7am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was also alerted to the accident at 7.05am.

The 38-year-old male lorry driver was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

The SCDF also assessed two other people for minor injuries, but they declined to be sent to the hospital.

Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the crash.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Also read: ‘Sir, you cannot park here’: Police car mounts kerb after allegedly self-skidding in Sembawang

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.