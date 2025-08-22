‘Sir, you cannot park here’: Police car mounts kerb after allegedly self-skidding in Sembawang

Police car mounts kerb on 21 Aug after allegedly self-skidding

On Thursday (21 Aug), a video of a police car resting on a kerb in Sembawang was posted on the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page.

The police have since shared that the vehicle was believed to have self-skidded. The police officer who was driving the vehicle at the time is assisting with investigations.

Video shows police vehicle stationary on kerb

The video, taken from a vehicle approaching the junction, showed several police officers pacing around the car, which was resting on the kerb.

A police officer was then seen leaving the driver’s compartment.

Netizens mostly amused by video footage

The video has gone viral on Facebook, with several users cracking jokes about the situation.

One user pointed out the obvious that the kerb is not for parking.

Another netizen asked why the police couldn’t just drive the car off the kerb.

Police vehicle believed to have self-skidded

In response to MS News‘s queries, a police spokesperson confirmed that the incident happened at the junction of Sembawang Drive and Sembawang Crescent West at about 1.15pm on Thursday (21 Aug).

The police vehicle was believed to have self-skidded, but no injuries were reported.

A 27-year-old officer, who was the driver of the vehicle, is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: Driver knocks into 2 cars & mounts kerb twice while attempting to park in Chai Chee



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident on Facebook.