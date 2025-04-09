Driver knocks into 2 cars & mounts kerb twice while attempting to park in Chai Chee

Driver attempts to park in Chai Chee, hits 2 vehicles & mounts kerb

A seemingly straightforward attempt to park in Chai Chee on Monday (7 April) turned into a series of unfortunate events that had netizens wondering how on earth the driver got their licence.

The incident, which took place around 3.29pm at the car park of Block 25A Chai Chee Road, started with a white BMW spotting an empty corner spot.

But as the driver attempted to reverse in, they mounted the kerb — and that was just the beginning of their troubles.

Strikes 2 stationery cars during parking attempt

Things went from bad to worse when the driver moved forward and collided with the side of a stationary blue car in front of them.

They gave reversing another go — but this time, their aim was off, and they hit the vehicle parked beside the empty spot.

Undeterred, the BMW driver tried once more from a sharper angle, only to strike the same parked car again.

As if that wasn’t enough, they then reversed too far, mounting the kerb once more.

In the end, the BMW finally managed to park, as seen in rear dashcam footage.

But the damage was done: the car next to it had a broken right headlight, and the blue car had a sizeable dent on its side.

Commenters surprised driver has a licence

The parking ‘skills’ on display left many netizens in disbelief, with one suggesting the driver probably didn’t even pass driving school.

Several others questioned how they managed to get their licence, adding that they really shouldn’t be on the road at all.

One user even joked that the driver was playing bumper cars.

It’s unclear what happened after the incident or if the BMW driver faced any consequences.

