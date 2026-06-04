Phoon Huat announces price freeze on over 100 essential products in June

Price freeze on 100 products at Phoon Huat and RedMan stores in Singapore lasts until 30 June

Local baking supplies provider Phoon Huat recently announced a price freeze on 100 essential products for the entire month of June.

The company stated that it wanted to help absorb the impact of rising costs for its customers.

Phoon Huat price freeze to cover baking and meal essentials

Phoon Huat, best known for baking ingredients and tools, noted that the price freeze covers a range of key baking essentials.

This includes flour, chocolate, milk powder, shortening, whipped cream, butter and milk powder.

It will also keep prices stable on favourites like Nutella, cornflakes, nuts, pasta, and curry pastes.

Phoon Huat also stated that they introduced “specially priced value packs of beef and lamb” imported from the United States and Australia.

The company mentioned that even though it imports close to 90% of its products globally, it is making a conscious effort to freeze prices this June.

Instead of passing these increases directly to consumers, the company has chosen to absorb part of the impact to help Singapore households, home bakers and families better manage daily expenses.

Price freeze only available to those who sign up for the free loyalty programme

The month-long initiative will be available at all 19 Phoon Huat and RedMan stores islandwide.

However, do note that the price freeze is exclusive to members of its loyalty programme, RedMan Rewards.

RedMan Rewards is free and offers a lifetime membership.

Phoon Huat isn’t the only local supplier to enact a price freeze, either.

In May, FairPrice Group (FPG) expanded its price freeze to over 500 essential goods from 1 June to 31 Aug.

The expanded price freeze covers a wide range of pantry staples, including FairPrice housebrand rice, cooking oil, eggs, vegetables, fresh and frozen meat, milk, as well as senior and baby care products.

Also read: FairPrice freezes prices of pork, vegetables & selected seafood ahead of CNY to support households

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Featured image adapted from Lionel Low on Google Maps and Mokkie Mok on Google Maps.