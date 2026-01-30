FairPrice freezes prices of pork, vegetables & selected seafood ahead of CNY to support households

Prices of chilled pork, vegetables & selected seafood at NTUC Fairprice set to freeze ahead of CNY

With Chinese New Year (CNY) just around the corner, FairPrice Group (FPG) has announced a price freeze on a range of festive essentials to help households manage rising costs during the holiday season.

From now till 3 March 2026, prices of all chilled pork products, along with selected seafood and vegetables, will be kept steady across more than 160 FairPrice supermarkets islandwide.

The initiative will also be accompanied by special promotions on popular fresh vegetables over the same period.

Among the items included in the price lock are Chinese pomfret, red grouper, white Ang Kar prawns, and yuan xiao bai cabbage, which are commonly bought for reunion meals and festive cooking.

Part of broader efforts to support shoppers

The announcement comes shortly after FPG rolled out its FairPrice Return Vouchers scheme earlier in January, introduced in support of the Government’s CDC Vouchers programme.

Under the scheme, shoppers received a S$6 return voucher for every S$60 spent using CDC vouchers.

In December 2025, FPG also announced that its discount schemes for seniors, Pioneer Generation, and Merdeka Generation members, as well as CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders, would be extended through to 31 Dec 2026.

Additionally, the group shared earlier this month that it will be importing 20% more live pigs from Malaysia to secure an ample supply of fresh pork ahead of the festive spike in demand.

This is expected to ensure sufficient supply of Singapore’s second-most consumed protein during the peak holiday period.

FPG is the only supermarket retailer in Singapore to offer fresh pork from Malaysia, alongside chilled pork from Australia.

‘We want to do everything we can to help our customers’

According to Vipul Chawla, Group CEO of FairPrice Group, CNY is “all about gathering and connecting with family”.

“We know just how meaningful this season is for so many Singaporeans, and we want to do everything we can to help our customers make their celebrations even more special,” he said.

He added that the price freeze is meant to ensure Singaporeans can continue to access essential festive staples more affordably, helping to make daily celebrations throughout the CNY season a little easier.

Wet market prices increasing over festive period

FPG said market surveys conducted between 22 and 28 Jan found that prices of popular fresh produce, including pork, fish, prawns, vegetables, and seafood, have risen at wet markets across Singapore.

The largest variance was observed in Chinese pomfret prices. On average, the fish costs S$55 per kilogram at wet markets, compared with S$35.80 per kilogram at FairPrice supermarkets, a difference of S$19.20.

While pork prices remain relatively close between wet markets and supermarkets, shoppers could still save around S$0.20 to S$0.60 per kilogram on selected cuts at FairPrice.

Vegetables also showed more significant differences in pricing. A three-pack of China enoki mushrooms, for example, was found to be more than 50% cheaper at FairPrice supermarkets compared to wet markets.

Customers can visit their nearest FairPrice outlet to find out more about the festive promotions available during the CNY period.

Featured image courtesy of FairPrice Group.