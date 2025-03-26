FairPrice to distribute S$1 million worth of eggs to low-income households over next 5 years

FairPrice to distribute S$1 million worth of eggs to those in need

FairPrice Foundation (FPF), alongside local charity and community partners, will distribute S$1 million worth of eggs to vulnerable communities in Singapore over the next five years.

Beneficiaries include nutritionally vulnerable groups, such as seniors, low-income families, and migrant workers.

Protein Pledge aims to make fresh protein more accessible

In a statement released on Tuesday (25 March), FPF said it will distribute eggs regularly to 46,000 beneficiaries throughout the year through the Protein Pledge initiative.

The pledge commits to making fresh protein more accessible to nutritionally vulnerable communities across Singapore.

Egg distributions will take place weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly, depending on the needs of community partners.

Study shows low-income households prefer protein over processed foods

A recent study by FairPrice Group (FPG) revealed that low-income respondents preferred fresh protein over processed or canned foods, which are commonly distributed through food donation programmes.

Having identified this gap, Vipul Chawla — Group CEO of FPG and Board Member of FPF — said the initiative aims to make fresh protein more accessible to these groups.

Earlier initiatives launched

As of Tuesday (25 March), 18 of FPF’s charity and community partners have opted into the Protein Pledge for 2025.

However, this is just one of many initiatives by FPF. Over the past year, the organisation has launched several programmes to enhance food security and nutrition in Singapore.

These initiatives include:

Distribution of 45,000 eggs to underprivileged families, seniors, and migrant workers in June 2024

Provision of 12,000 nutrition bundles to PSLE students

Sponsorship of doubled daily discounts for CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders for first 60 days of 2025

