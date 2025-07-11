Woman’s face hit by glass shards on train in Indonesia, she suffers multiple cut wounds

Woman’s face bloodied after getting hit by glass shards on train

A woman in Indonesia was left with multiple facial injuries after a rock smashed through a train window, sending glass shards flying into her face.

30-year-old Widya Anggraini was en route from Yogyakarta to Surabaya when the incident happened.

The shocking incident was captured in a video which she then shared online.

On Instagram, she recounted her ordeal while travelling on a train operated by Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI), the country’s major railway operator.

KAI has since issued a public apology and assured that the woman is receiving medical attention.

Rock crashed through window, sent glass shards flying

Ms Widya was on a seemingly peaceful train ride on Sunday night (6 July) when chaos struck.

“I was calmly reading a book on the train when suddenly, someone threw a rock at the window,” she wrote.

The rock smashed through the glass, and shards flew directly at her, cutting her face and sending her into a state of shock.

In the clip, she can be seen clutching her face in pain before leaving her seat.

Bloodied face with glass shards in hair & clothes

In a follow-up post, Ms Widya said she did not immediately realise the extent of her injuries.

“Miss, your face and neck are bleeding,” fellow passengers told her, prompting her to check herself.

“[There was] broken glass in my hair, on my face, and even inside my clothes,” she recalled.

According to the victim, crew members quickly ushered her to the back of the train and carefully removed each shard of glass from her skin.

She also said that a small shard of glass had to be removed from her eye.

Ms Widya was later dropped off at Solo Balapan Station (SLO), where she received medical attention.

Train company publicy apologised to victim

Following the viral post, KAI responded with a public apology, commenting on her post, “We are very concerned and regretful about the incident.”

They added that their Regional Health Unit will support her through the recovery process until she is fully healed.

In a follow-up post, Ms Widya shared that as of 8 July, she has completed her treatment at the eye centre.

However, she continues to feel a stinging pain around her head area due to the cuts.

As for the rock-throwing, KAI stated they are investigating the perpetrators and will hand them over to the authorities once identified.

‘No more throwing stones,’ victim urged

Although she is recovering, Ms Widya stressed the seriousness of the incident.

Although she is safe now, this incident is nonetheless a matter of “life and death”.

“Please, no more throwing stones at the train,” she urged.

