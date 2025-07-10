M’sian actress allegedly molested by priest in temple, police looking for suspect

Malaysian actress allegedly molested by priest at temple in Selangor

A recent Instagram post sparked public outrage after Malaysian actress and former Miss Grand Malaysia 2021, Lishalliny Kanaran, claimed she was molested by a temple priest in Selangor.

She said the shocking incident left her deeply traumatised, and claimed that temple authorities allegedly threatened her against lodging a police report.

Had been visiting the temple for a few weeks

Lishalliny shared in an Instagram carousel post that she had been paying visits to Mariamman Temple in Sepang recently to familiarise herself with Hindu rituals.

She shared that a priest at the temple would often guide her through the rituals, as she was new to the experience.

On the day of the incident, Lishalliny visited the temple alone, and the priest asked her to see him after she completed her prayers.

Asked her to follow him into his office

Not suspecting anything amiss, Lishalliny waited for over an hour and a half before being told to follow the priest into his office.

“Even as I followed, something didn’t feel right. Something in my gut was uneasy,” she recounted.

Inside the room, the priest poured a “strong-smelling liquid” into “holy water” that he had passed her earlier.

Claiming that it is not usually given to “ordinary people”, the priest subsequently splashed the water on Lishalliny’s face. She claimed that the substance stung her eyes.

Shortly after, the priest allegedly told her to lift her Punjabi suit. When she refused, he insisted it was “for her (my) own good.”

Allegedly put his hands into her bra

The priest then murmured prayers behind her before holding her head and touching her.

“Without warning, he put his hands inside my blouse, into my bra, and started touching me inappropriately,” she alleged.

He then claimed it would be a “‘blessing'” if she did ‘”it'” with him, since he was serving God.

When she managed to leave the room, he allegedly told her:

This week will be a lucky week for you. I’ve done this for you.

Police report lodged 2 weeks later

Lishalliny said the incident left her emotionally shattered. This was especially the case since she was assaulted at the very place where she hoped to seek peace.

“The betrayal is what cuts the deepest,” she wrote.

In early July, Lishalliny confided in her family members, who promptly accompanied her to the temple and lodged a police report.

However, the priest was nowhere to be found. She was later told that someone else had lodged a similar report against the same priest, but no action was taken.

As they were leaving the temple, an investigation officer allegedly warned her against posting anything online, saying it would be “her (my) fault” if she did.

“From the very beginning we arrived at the temple, it felt like they were on the temple chairman’s side. Not mine,” she wrote.

Priest was temporarily filling the position

Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman confirmed that the suspect is an Indian national who was temporarily filling in at the temple as the regular priest was abroad.

According to Malay Mail, the case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for outrage of modesty.

If convicted of the crime, offenders face a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine, whipping, or any two of these punishments.

Also read: S’pore Man Rapes Friend To Help Her Get Rid Of ‘Ghosts’, Jailed Over 18 Years

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by @lishallinykanaran on Instagram and Instagram.